The calls for the Gastronomic Fair in San Pedro are open

The exquisite, highly varied, nationally and internationally recognized gastronomy of the department of Huila will have a very special space within the framework of the 62nd edition of the Bambuco Festival in San Juan and San Pedro, where Huila residents and visitors will be able to enjoy the preparations that are part of the of the deepest cultural tradition of Alto Magdalena.

The Fair of the roast, the biscuit of achira and the typical products of Huila will be part of the official program of the Festival. Those interested in participating must register their interest by filling out some requirements, and may receive great prizes.

This is the Fair of barbecue and typical products of Huila, which will take place between June 24 and July 1 in the square of the “José Eustasio Rivera” Convention Center in Neiva, and which will have an eye-catching award ceremony.

According to the terms of this call, all natural or legal persons from the municipalities of Huila, such as restaurants, chefs and/or commercial establishments, traditional vendors and the general public belonging to the Huila gastronomic sector, may participate.

There will be three first prizes that will receive one million pesos for the first, 800 thousand pesos for the second place, and 500 thousand for the third. In addition, the best gastronomic proposal will receive a special recognition, the “Tiesto de oro”, as an exaltation for its initiative.

