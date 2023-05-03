The campaign against three diseases in children began – breaking latest news

Health and central government authorities went to the vicinity of the City Gate to witness the beginning of the campaign against rubella, measles and poliomyelitis.

The national government, through the Ministry of Public Health (MSP), began the campaign —throughout the country— to vaccinate children from 1 to 12 years of age, in order to protect them from poliomyelitis, rubella and measles. The vaccination will last two months and as a first stage they vaccinated infants from educational establishments, then they will go to day care centers, health centers, and, finally, through mobile brigades, in selected neighborhoods —as a mechanism to verify the coverage achieved.

In the city of Loja, the presentation event was held in the vicinity of the City Gate, a place where students from various schools and representatives of central government public institutions attended. “This campaign has not been carried out for 10 years and it is of vital importance,” said Esteban Bonilla, delegate of the MSP’s Immunization Strategy, in the welcome greeting, adding that in other cities of Ecuador there are also acts start of booster vaccinations that all children should have. “We resume and confirm our commitment against deaths from measles; against the disabilities caused by polio; and against the blindness with which children with congenital rubella syndrome are born”, adding that many generations would already have forgotten about these diseases, but that it is necessary for young people to know about it – so that they can prevent it. “Today we celebrate children’s health, and we do it with vaccines, which are our weapons against poverty, social inequality and child death.”

The universe of intervention on a national scale would be 4,000,000 children vaccinated until June 24, while on July 9 the work will be verified throughout the country. In Zone 7, there would be 291,231 boys and girls vaccinated during the booster campaign: 151,583 in El Oro; 107,785 in Loja; and 31,863 in the province of Zamora Chinchipe.

Anahí Aguirre, a mother who came with her one-year-old and nine-month-old daughter to receive the booster vaccine, publicly thanked for the service received, and described the inter-institutional relationship as positive to meet a single objective. “I think that we are all responsible and the parents much more, because we are the ones who must watch over the upbringing of our children; even through these free opportunities to see them grow up healthy, as has been the case with my daughter”, explained the parent.

As part of the activities at the start of the campaign, stands have also been included where Health officials made known about healthy eating for children, an education in values ​​and healthy habits, there were even those who were able to practice dance therapy. “The vaccine is one of the most effective sanitary measures for the control of immunopreventable diseases, after access to drinking water,” said Gina Cueva Tutillo, coordinator in charge of Health Zone 7, who also insisted on the efficacy of vaccine to fight disease. “The last vaccination campaign of this magnitude was carried out in 2012,” she pondered, while citing some outbreaks of measles, rubella and poliomyelitis, in recent years; and she highlighted the investment made by the Government in the endowment of the biological and the logistics acquired. “USD 8,000,000 in the acquisition of 1,249 refrigerators, 4,900 thermoses, 250 thermal boxes, 24,000 digital thermometers and 950 freezers, to guarantee the cold chain in the storage, conservation and transport of vaccines”, the official detailed, at the time of announcing that the institutional goal would be to reach a coverage of 95% of the target population between an age range of 1 to 12 years.

This is how the vaccination process began, whose strategy is planned to first reach the captive public, that is, schools, nurseries; children who go to health centers, and finally a sweep, through mobile brigades that visit homes randomly, to verify coverage of the vaccination campaign until July 9. (YO)