The Canavese after Olivetti analyzed by young women

The Canavese after Olivetti analyzed by young women

Closing event of the Gym residency organized by the Politecnico di Torino in preparation for the first master in Behavioral design starting in September

Rita Cola / IVREA

The names of the Canavese towns written on a map that represents the territory. It looks like a trivial sign, but you quickly discover that there is something strange: the words do not focus and the more intuitively you get closer to read in plain text, the less the characters are understandable. There is a secret: and that is to get away. The further you go, the clearer each character becomes. There is a meaning in this installation created by a group of students chosen by the Politecnico di Torino to participate in Gym, which as everyone knows means gym (and therefore a place for training, comparison and growth) but is also the acronym for Growing youthful material, disciplinary residency program that represented the initial moment of the first master’s degree in Behavioral design at the Politecnico, which will start in Ivrea in autumn with the first fifteen students and which represents the first piece of Ico valley, an ambitious project for the regeneration and re-functionalization of ex Olivetti spaces, leaving with a view to the future and development.

At the end of the interdisciplinary residency that brought together art, architecture and design, an event was born last Friday, in the Salone dei Duemila, where the installations created by the seven participants in the initiative were presented (Barbara De Veteris, Arianna Finatti, Giulia Format , Martina Gargiulo Pozzo, Ming Liu, Veronica Loche, Chiara Smedile).

There are three keywords developed in the installations. There is color. And, returning to the installation with the names of the Canavese villages that become legible only by moving away, the metaphor that becomes an invitation becomes clear: one must look at the whole territory to find a strong and common element of connection. The working group went further, turning country names into colors which, when combined, can create a stable connection. Then there is the void, rendered graphically by eliminating the Olivettian buildings from the images and therefore here is an unrecognizable Ivrea. An Ivrea that needs to carry on a reflection because if it is true that the system of the large company was first fragmented and then pulverized, it is equally true that innovative experiences were born from undoubted Olivetti roots. And then the time. Letter 22 could not be missing. Left on a desk, with an infinite roll of paper, it invites everyone to write their own reflection. How to say time and reflections on the Olivetti experience do not end and can continue and integrate with the thoughts of each one to rebuild the community.

Following the working group, Professor Pier Paolo Peruccio, design historian, coordinator of the master in Behavioral design, Gail Cochrane, coordinator of the second level master in Design for arts at the Politecnico, Stefano Boccalini, professor of public art at the Nuova accademia belle arts of Milan, Paolo Cardini, designer, lecturer in various Italian and foreign universities, already known in the area for the Canavese Connexion project.

With the exception of one, the participants in the residency did not have a thorough knowledge of the history and the story of Olivetti. And this made it possible to approach the first part of the project dedicated to knowledge and subsequent conceptual elaboration in a free way from previous conditioning. The event was attended by Senator Virginia Tiraboschi, creator of the Ico valley project and president of the promoting committee. –

