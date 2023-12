Khyber: An election candidate of Awami National Party (ANP) in Khyber district passed away due to cardiac arrest.

Late ANP candidate Niaz Wali had submitted papers from constituency PK 70 of Tehsil Bara.

It should be noted that Awami National Party had released the list of its candidates for one National Assembly and three Provincial Assembly seats in Khyber a few days ago.

