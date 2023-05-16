The candidates of Petro and Quintero in Antioquia!

During the last presidential crusade, the Human Colombia team coined a powerful phrase, which in the long months of the electoral campaign practically became an anthem of the Colombian radical left, a rallying cry that moved some and shook the majority. : “Change Antioquia, change Colombia”

Antioquia does not escape all the sins of the country, obviously, in our beloved Department there are serious problems due to lack of planning, inefficiency and ineffectiveness of the public sector, sadly also corruption and politicking, as well as an extreme concentration of wealth in the area metropolitan, however, it is also true that our territory has been a national example in public management, human and business development, without this meaning that we do not have much to improve.

This public/private management model, plus a collective awareness of the need to generate long-term public policies, regardless of the name or party of the current ruler, has generated an important social and business fabric, a culture that has strengthened the institutional framework and , therefore, democracy and development in the Department.

The institutional and social destruction intended by Mayor Quintero is not free, that is, to break the model of planning and management of the trinomial company – state – academy. He seeks to damage the little or much that we have achieved in years, to implement a populist, demagogic and corrupt political model, of which we have already proven enough in these almost four years.

Not content with that, added to the disaster of the first months of Gustavo Petro’s government, they want to repeat the dose again in the next election, yes, all Petristas / Quinteristas now deny their godparents, another teaching of “little painting”, which it governs with all the corruption, but defines itself as “independent”.

I therefore celebrate the efforts that are being made to counter the threat of the populist left in Antioquia, to achieve a coalition that is as broad as possible, generous, inclusive, and democratic, made up of different political groups with deep differences among themselves, but united by the love for Antioquia, but above all for love of Colombia.

Today our Department is the retaining wall for the consolidation of the radical left model, led by Gustavo Petro and executed by Daniel Quintero in Medellín, the insignia phrase of the campaign “Change Antioquia, change Colombia” which actually means “We won in Antioquia, we perpetuate ourselves in power in Colombia.”

There are many candidates in the party, too many for my liking, so much so that citizens, instead of connecting with the elections, feel overwhelmed by the bombardment of candidates, some already known and others as if taken from a magician’s hat. The political dynamics will be in charge of decanting the applicants until reaching a digestible number of people and proposals.

For the moment, the important thing is to continue promoting the coalitions, so that important candidacies become possible and identify the underhanded, true promoters and followers of the radical policies of the characters who govern the Country and the District today.

Without further ado, watch out for Luis Pérez, who would end up being the unifying element of Petro, Bedoya, Trujillo and Quintero for the Governor’s office. Attention also with Mr. Upegui, the defector of Corredor or the former defender of Quintero in the Council Lucas Cañas, all smeared to the crown of Petrista / Quinterista jam, to mention just a few.

Antioquia changes and Petrism is consolidated, let us maintain democracy, the business and social strength of our Department, let us combat inequality with entrepreneurship, let us close the development gap between the Department and the Metropolitan Area with education, technology and infrastructure, let us solve our problems with the verraquera that characterizes us and not with the populism, lies and hatred that they want to impose on us