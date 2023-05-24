The candle burns long and Musk bursts into work every day until the early hours of the morning before going to bed

Billionaire Musk acquired the social media platform Twitter for US$44 billion at the end of last year and personally acted as CEO. He recently announced that he had found a new CEO for Twitter, but he has not yet handed over the post. He is currently the CEO of Tesla and CEO of SpaceX.

US financial media CNBC reported that Elon Musk, who holds multiple positions, revealed how he arranges his work schedule in an interview at the Wall Street Journal CEO Summit today.

“As you can imagine, my day is very long and complicated, and I have to constantly switch tasks. It is quite painful,” Musk said.

Musk said he usually tries to divide up his schedule “so it’s mostly one company a day.”

But sometimes there are special circumstances. Today is “Tesla Day,” he said, but he “could be up late into the night on Twitter, and then half Tesla tomorrow, Twitter half, and half the day after tomorrow.” To SpaceX, and half to Tesla.”

He described his work schedule as “a bit tangled together” and said his “time management was extremely difficult.”

CNBC said that the long candle burning is not good for Musk’s investment. In the two months since he finalized his deal with Twitter last year, Tesla’s stock price has more than halved as investors worry that even as the market becomes more competitive, Musk may not have as much time to focus on the electric company. Automobile factory.

At the same time, advertisers stopped or suspended advertising on Twitter one after another. According to the company’s internal letter released by Musk in March, Twitter’s current market value is only 20 billion U.S. dollars, which is less than half of the acquisition price. But he said today that many advertisers are coming back.

While other senior executives may hand over their schedules to chiefs of staff or administrative assistants, Musk said he arranges most of his schedules himself. He said he had “a part-time assistant” to help manage his work schedule, a claim also confirmed by former Tesla employees.

“It’s impossible for other people to know what the priorities are,” Musk said, adding that he usually works most of the day and doesn’t get ready for bed until 2 a.m.

