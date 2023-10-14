The Canton Fair’s “New” Exhibition Hits Record High with 60% Exhibitors from “Belt and Road” Countries

The Canton Fair, also known as the China Import and Export Fair, is set to reach a new high in terms of exhibition scale. With exhibitors from countries co-constructed by the “Belt and Road” initiative accounting for 60% of the participants, this year’s fair is expected to attract a large number of visitors and generate significant business opportunities.

The 134th Canton Fair will be held in Guangzhou from October 15th to November 4th in three phases. In response to the complex and ever-changing international foreign trade situation, the fair has optimized and adjusted its exhibition organization, resulting in a record-breaking scale.

The exhibition area for this year’s Canton Fair has expanded to 1.55 million square meters, an increase of 50,000 square meters compared to the previous session. Additionally, the total number of booths has increased by nearly 4,600, reaching a total of 74,000 booths.

One notable aspect of the fair is the significant participation of countries belonging to the “Belt and Road” initiative. According to statistics, 60% of the exhibitors are from participating countries, showcasing the global reach and impact of this trade cooperation project. Pre-registration numbers indicate that 100,000 buyers from 215 countries and regions have expressed interest, with 140 multinational companies confirming their participation.

The exhibition area structure has also been optimized to highlight China‘s brand leadership and cater to the changing trends in foreign trade. The first phase of the fair focuses on advanced manufacturing, specifically home appliances, consumer electronics, machinery and equipment, and new energy. The second and third phases center around traditional labor-intensive products such as household items, building materials, furniture, and textiles, meeting the demands of a better life and injecting vitality into traditional industries.

In line with the goal of improving the quality of exhibitors, the Canton Fair has attracted an increasing number of specialized, innovative, and high-quality enterprises. The participation of new companies, including those specializing in new technologies and national high-tech enterprises, reflects the fair’s commitment to promoting technological advancements and boosting the reputation of Chinese brands.

While the offline exhibition continues to expand, the Canton Fair has also made efforts to enhance its online platform. With over 28,000 exhibitors and 2.72 million products uploaded, the online platform provides additional opportunities for businesses to expand their reach and connect with potential buyers. This integrated approach of online and offline platforms strengthens the connection between supply and demand, supporting the stability and quality improvement of foreign trade.

As the fair opens its doors, exhibitors and visitors alike can expect a dynamic and productive event that will not only stimulate trade but also promote the international cooperation and mutual benefits that are the essence of the “Belt and Road” initiative.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is based on sources from Junction Point, Xinhua Daily, and its subsidiary newspapers, and the Xinhua Newspaper Network. The opinions expressed in the article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Xinhua Newspaper Network. Readers are advised to verify the information independently for its authenticity, completeness, and timeliness.

