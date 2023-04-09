Written by Muhammad Al-Durahim

On Wednesday, April 05, 2023, the innovation city of Souss-Massa was on a date with the closing ceremony of the activities of the first edition of the hackathon “24 hours for innovation in the Souss-Massa region” – “Les 24h de l’Ibtikar Souss Massa” – organized by the Regional Council of the Souss-Massa region In cooperation with Ibn Zohr University, the Souss-Massa City of Innovation, and the Higher School of Industrial Techniques in Bidart, and in partnership with the Nouvelle Aquitaine region, on April 4 and 5, 2023.

This event witnessed the participation of about ninety students, distributed in 12 groups, who worked for 24 hours without interruption, on topics centered around the “green planet” through the development of creative and innovative projects based on problems proposed by public and professional institutions and actors in the socio-economic field in the region, which have Relevant to responsible innovation and pioneering economic fields in the region, such as agriculture, tourism, sustainable fishing, green economy, energy efficiency, logistics, water scarcity management and environmental preservation.

The first prize for this tournament was returned to the project of the “PALETTINO” team related to the production of environmentally friendly pallets made of recycled wood waste and marine pine gum, while the project of the “AQUA SOLUTIONS” team related to the development of a system for recycling wastewater used in factories Canning fish won the second prize, and the “ACHKID” team won the third prize for a project to develop an application and establish tourist guide kiosks, presenting tourism services and traditional and local products to tourists.

As a reminder, I renewed the speech of the Souss-Massa region, during the opening ceremony, the readiness of the region’s council to support all creative and innovative initiatives for the benefit of the youth of the region in coordination with all the actors, and it also praised the great success achieved by this first session thanks to the involvement of all partners and the quality of the projects presented by the youth. The participant in this demonstration, which provides important answers to some of the major problems that constitute a major concern for the actors in the Souss-Massa region. It is also mentioned that this event was organized within the framework of the framework partnership that brings together the Souss-Massa region and the French Nouvelle-Aquitaine region.