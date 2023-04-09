The capital of Souss-Massa: Agadir

It hosts the closing activities of the Hackathon

“24 hours for innovation in the Souss-Massa region”

Couple Mohammed Drihem

Last Wednesday, April 05, 2023, the city of innovation Souss-Massa was at the rendezvous with the closing ceremony of the activities of the first edition of the hackathon “Les 24h de l’Ibtikar Souss Massa” organized under the theme of: “24 hours for innovation in the Souss-Massa region” – by the Regional Council of the Souss-Massa region in collaboration with the Ibn Zohr University, the City of Innovation Souss-Massa and the Superior School of Industrial Techniques of Bidart, and in partnership with the Region of New Aquitaine, on April 4 and 5, 2023.

This event saw the participation of about ninety students, divided into 12 groups, who worked for 24 hours non-stop, on topics centered around the “green planet” through the development of creative projects and problem-based innovations proposed by public and professional institutions and actors in the socio-economic field of the region, which have and are related to responsible innovation and pioneering economic fields in the region, such as agriculture , tourism, sustainable fishing, green economy, energy efficiency, logistics, water scarcity management and environmental preservation.

The first prize of this edition was awarded to the project of the “PALLETINO” team relating to the production of ecological pallets based on recycled wood waste and maritime pine gum, while the project of the “AQUA SOLUTIONS relating to the development of a recycling system for waste water used in fish canning factories won the second prize and the “ACHKID” team won the third prize for its application development project and setting up tourist education kiosks, presenting tourist services and local traditional products to tourists.

As a reminder, the speech of the Souss-Massa region, delivered during the opening ceremony, assured the assistance of the availability of the regional council to support all creative and innovative initiatives for the benefit of the youth of the region in coordination with all the players, he also hailed the great success achieved by this first session thanks to the involvement of all the partners and the quality of the projects presented by the young participants in this event, which provide important answers to some of the problems constituting a major concern for the actors of the Souss-Massa region. It is also mentioned that this event was organized within the framework of the framework cooperation agreement which brings together the Souss-Massa region and the French region of New Aquitaine.