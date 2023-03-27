Home News The capsules of hell in Bogotá URI
by admin
Sebastian Torres – Kienyke.com

Zona Hostil is a journalistic program created and directed by Kienyke.com, dedicated to searching for and telling stories that society has forgotten. At its launch, its first bet is to let the public know what a URI looks like inside.

Sebastian Torres – Kienyke.com

They are scenarios where people caught in flagrante are transferred while the legal situation is resolved.

Sebastian Torres – Kienyke.com

There were approximately 17 people in these cells and several of those who have been here have not been here for days but for years.

Sebastian Torres – Kienyke.com

Their recreation space is a corridor that barely gets the sun and they use it for different services, both as a playground, a laundry room, and a place to say their prayers to the religion they profess.

Sebastian Torres – Kienyke.com

In the URIS of Bogotá it is estimated that there are a total of 20,000 detainees divided into accused and convicted, occupying 263% of the district prison layout.

Sebastian Torres – Kienyke.com

After the collapse of the prison units, they cannot accommodate the convicted and they have to stay in the URI, despite the fact that the maximum by law is 36 hours.

Sebastian Torres – Kienyke.com

Several of the people from this place gave their testimony, in which they say that they are innocent and have not been able to get out of here due to the postponement of their hearings.

Sebastian Torres – Kienyke.com

There are many people who are charged with homicide, theft, conspiracy to commit a crime and ‘blind hook’ that are people who are not involved in what is being blamed.

Sebastian Torres – Kienyke.com

The smells in the bathrooms are quite strong and the inmates have to put up with this stench, which, after spending time there, goes unnoticed.

Sebastian Torres – Kienyke.com

“We need to work, we need to be on the street, and not locked up here. To have another opportunity, to be with our families, our children”, mentions one of the inmates.

Sebastian Torres – Kienyke.com

