The capybara, the friendliest animal in the world

Crocodiles, turtles, ducks, different types of monkeys and birds are among the close friends of the capybara: the friendliest rodent in the animal kingdom.

A common capybara can weigh 90 kilos. With a serious —almost stoic— gesture and the four heavy fingers on each of its paws, it could pass for a ferocious rodent that lives in perfect solitude, enjoying the mudflats in the humid forests of Latin America. Nature tells another story.

Chickens, monkeys, turtles, various types of birds. For the capybara (Hydrochaeris hydrochaeris) by its scientific name—there are no limits in the friendly field. Science still does not have an answer to explain why this animal is so well received among various wild species.

One of the explanations that has been given is his always peaceful character. In general, it is not an aggressive animal, nor is it distinguished by making a lot of noise. As it is an excellent swimmer, other smaller animals rely on it as a “bus” to cross moving bodies of water.

In general, the capybara is an animal that prefers to carry out its activities at twilight hours. It enjoys staying in water for a long time and is commonly found near mud flats where it can moisten its skin, as some pieces are exposed, without its characteristic reddish fur.

For their part, capybara hatchlings are remarkably early in their search for resources. Within moments of being born, they are able to identify and follow their mothers for nutritious herbs to eat. At 15 months of age, they have already reached puberty, and can lead lives of 10 years on average.

In addition to always getting along with a wide variety of animals, the capybara is never alone. In general, it is found with its peers, in large groups of up to 20 specimens. Despite this, they are generally sighted with members of their own families, as if a foreign capybara approaches, they may not be welcome.

Characteristics of capibara

As we mentioned before, it is a large rodent, an adult can weigh close to 55 kg, but that is not all, below, we will list 10 characteristics of the capybara that will interest you:

His body is robust: barrel-shaped, with a large head and long snout.

It has short and strong legs: the front ones have 4 fingers and the rear ones 3, both with thick nails and interdigital membranes.

They have a rough coat: His entire body is covered by said rough brown fur.

The eyes, ears and nostrils are small: They are located on top of the head, so that when they go into the water, it allows them to see, hear and breathe outside the surface without protruding too much.

There is sexual dimorphism: the male, unlike the female, has a 2 cm protrusion on the snout, in which it has a sebaceous gland that it uses to mark territory.

They have sweat glands: in fact, they are the only rodents that have them.

Like other rodents, their incisor teeth are constantly growing: so they must constantly gnaw to wear them down.

They can dive into the water: when they feel threatened, they usually do this to flee from their predators. If you are wondering what animal eats the capybara, we find the answer in jaguars or ocelots, who are the biggest predators of this animal.