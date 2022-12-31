PAULARO. Two people residing in the valley were rescued, injured after a flight of about seventy meters over the Chiarsò torrent which took place with the car in which – on Saturday 31 December – they were traveling along a secondary road which from Dierico leads to Paularo, at of the bridge that goes from the municipal road to the hamlet of Dior.

The Forni Avoltri Alpine Rescue station intervened with a dozen technicians together with the firefighters by descending the ravine, partly along a side path, partly descending with ropes, reaching the car at the bottom of the gorge and finding the two travelers already escaped independently from the car, injured but not in serious condition.

Stabilized and packed, they were recovered on the roadway with ropes and the counterweight technique and delivered to the two ambulances that arrived on site. The surgery took place between 6 and 8 pm.