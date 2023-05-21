The car flew into the stockade in Aydın – Current News

Kaza, Aydın-Denizli It happened in the evening hours in Pınardere Mahallesi on the highway. According to the information obtained, the car with the plate number 09 ACG 439 flew into the stockade as a result of the loss of steering control for an unknown reason. Two people in the car lying on its side were trapped and injured. Status of those who saw the accident To 112 Emergency Call Center reported. Upon the notification, health, fire and gendarmerie teams were sent to the region.

Aydın Metropolitan Municipality Fire Brigade Department teams, who came to the scene in a short time, took the people out of the vehicle they were stuck in and delivered them to the health teams. The injured were taken to the hospital by ambulances, first aid was given by the medical teams.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Click for Other Current News