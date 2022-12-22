Home News The car goes off the road, a 20-year-old boy is injured
News

The car goes off the road, a 20-year-old boy is injured

by admin
The car goes off the road, a 20-year-old boy is injured

A twenty-year-old boy was rescued on Thursday 22 December, around 6.30, for injuries sustained following a road accident that occurred along the former provincial road 60 bis, in Colloredo di Prato, a hamlet of Pasian di Prato.

Due to causes under investigation by the police activated by the nurses of the regional health emergency operating structure, he lost control of the car he was driving and the car ended up off the road.
After a call to the single emergency number Nue112, the Sores operations room sent the crew of an ambulance and that of a medical vehicle from Udine to the scene. Also activate the firefighters as far as they are concerned.

The young man was found injured with a head injury, however, conscious and stable, he was transported in non-serious conditions to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine by ambulance with a doctor on board. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

See also  Entering the Chaoyang Exhibition Area of ​​the Service Trade Fair to experience the "Liangma River International Style Waterfront"-Qianlong.com.cn

You may also like

Anyang, Henan: Going all out to ensure medical...

weather emergency December 2020, Province of Belluno gets...

CCP officials claim that there are more than...

NGO, the Life Support ship enters the port...

Can washing the nose really prevent the new...

Rob Brezsny Aries Horoscope December 22/28, 2022

According to Zhang Wenhong, an expert: China will...

Gambling, the law changes in Calabria: they can...

The hotel waiter is temporarily switching to express...

Marcato medical director of the Belluno hospital, Repele...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy