A twenty-year-old boy was rescued on Thursday 22 December, around 6.30, for injuries sustained following a road accident that occurred along the former provincial road 60 bis, in Colloredo di Prato, a hamlet of Pasian di Prato.

Due to causes under investigation by the police activated by the nurses of the regional health emergency operating structure, he lost control of the car he was driving and the car ended up off the road.

After a call to the single emergency number Nue112, the Sores operations room sent the crew of an ambulance and that of a medical vehicle from Udine to the scene. Also activate the firefighters as far as they are concerned.

The young man was found injured with a head injury, however, conscious and stable, he was transported in non-serious conditions to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine by ambulance with a doctor on board. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.