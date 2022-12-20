AQUILEIA. The car went off the road and overturned in a ditch. Road accident in the late morning of Monday 19 December in Aquileia, where a car went off the road and overturned. It happened in San Zili, along the former provincial road 8.

For reasons under investigation by the police, alerted by the Sores nurses, the driver of the car, a boy of about twenty, lost control of the vehicle which ended its run in a ditch, rolling over.

After the call for help reached Nue112, the Sores nurses sent the crew of an ambulance from Cervignano del Friuli and the ambulance to the scene. The young man was transported aboard the helicopter to the Cattinara hospital, with injuries judged to be serious.