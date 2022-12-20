Home News The car goes off the road and overturns in a ditch, a twenty-year-old is seriously injured
News

The car goes off the road and overturns in a ditch, a twenty-year-old is seriously injured

by admin
The car goes off the road and overturns in a ditch, a twenty-year-old is seriously injured

AQUILEIA. The car went off the road and overturned in a ditch. Road accident in the late morning of Monday 19 December in Aquileia, where a car went off the road and overturned. It happened in San Zili, along the former provincial road 8.

For reasons under investigation by the police, alerted by the Sores nurses, the driver of the car, a boy of about twenty, lost control of the vehicle which ended its run in a ditch, rolling over.

After the call for help reached Nue112, the Sores nurses sent the crew of an ambulance from Cervignano del Friuli and the ambulance to the scene. The young man was transported aboard the helicopter to the Cattinara hospital, with injuries judged to be serious.

See also  Hainan Provincial Department of Finance: Grasp the time node of the customs closure operation of the free trade port and do a good job in sales tax reform_Policies_Taxation_Tax System

You may also like

Valditara’s letter to families: “Enroll kids in high...

Beijing factories and commercial buildings resume work steadily

Zero thresholds, commissions and tax credits: all the...

Yantai CDC Answers Questions Concerned by the Public

Francesco Rocca, who is the candidate in the...

The Jiangsu Provincial Party Committee held a meeting...

School dropout. “At 16 I left school. I...

With a more high-spirited state of mind, bravely...

A34 motorway, Villesse–Gradisca section closed until Wednesday in...

Pensions, the revaluation of checks changes again: here’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy