The car has broken down, firefighters accompany the bride to church – News

A little delay is almost mandatory for the bride. Yesterday, however, a bride on Renon, in Alto Adige, risked not being able to say the fateful yes because the car suddenly wouldn’t start. At this point, the intervention of the Vanga volunteer fire brigade was requested. The fire engine was instantly transformed into a wedding car, complete with floral bouquets on the bonnet. The firefighters managed to pick up the bride in Soprabolzano and bring her to the parish church of Vanga just in time.

