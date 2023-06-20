Home » The car of two entrepreneurs in Brindisi – Puglia is on fire
The car of two entrepreneurs in Brindisi – Puglia is on fire

The car of two entrepreneurs in Brindisi – Puglia is on fire

They will open a bathhouse in the next few days

(ANSA) – BRINDISI, JUNE 20 – A car parked on the street in Specchiolla, in the province of Brindisi, caught fire last night and the flames spread to the nearby house. The car, an Audi A7, is owned by a couple of entrepreneurs from Bari who in the coming days will open a bathing establishment along the coast north of Brindisi. The firefighters and the carabinieri intervened to ascertain the cause of the blaze. (HANDLE).

