A car, carrying all young people from the area, went off the road and the occupants died instantly. Two 18-year-olds and two 19-year-olds lost their lives. According to initial information gathered on the spot, the four boys were traveling in a small car, a black Volkswagen Polo. Shortly after taking via Cordignano, a country road that connects the two villages of Cordignano and Godega, when making a left curve, the car left the road to the right, overturning into a ditch, in front of a couple of houses. One of the victims is a resident of Caneva. Here the article

