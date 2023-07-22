Home » The car without the handbrake appeared in the median in Çorum – Current News
News

The car without the handbrake appeared in the median in Çorum – Current News

by admin
The car without the handbrake appeared in the median in Çorum – Current News

Olay, On Aksemseddin Street happened. According to the information obtained, there is no driver in it, which is parked on the street. A car with 29 ACY 906 plates, It moved due to not applying the handbrake. The car advancing on the street came to a stop on the median. A police team was dispatched to the scene upon notice. The car, which went to the median with the help of the owner and citizens, was saved and taken to the side of the road. On the other hand, the lane, which was closed as a precautionary measure, was opened to traffic after the oil flowing from the car was cleaned.

Click for Other Current News

See also  Manchester United regain lost glory in the League Cup

You may also like

Does Real Madrid dream? Kylian Mbappé left the...

Cultural and creative industries, from the Region 5.5...

Erdogan made the opening! The building’s electronic systems...

A training school for young people in vulnerable...

update webinar on jurisprudence on generalized civic access

D1( F) J3: Amazing World Friends, Results &...

Hundreds of People with Improper Documentation Fly into...

Via Pavone and via Farolfi temporarily interrupted for...

Here is the date of proclamation of Bac...

Camila Osorio says goodbye to the Palermo Open

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy