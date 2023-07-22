The car without the handbrake appeared in the median in Çorum – Current News

Olay, On Aksemseddin Street happened. According to the information obtained, there is no driver in it, which is parked on the street. A car with 29 ACY 906 plates, It moved due to not applying the handbrake. The car advancing on the street came to a stop on the median. A police team was dispatched to the scene upon notice. The car, which went to the median with the help of the owner and citizens, was saved and taken to the side of the road. On the other hand, the lane, which was closed as a precautionary measure, was opened to traffic after the oil flowing from the car was cleaned.

