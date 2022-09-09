Home News The carabinieri of Casale find the drug bazaar, arrested a thirty-one year old from Quarto d’Altino
The carabinieri of Casale find the drug bazaar, arrested a thirty-one year old from Quarto d’Altino

The carabinieri of Casale find the drug bazaar, arrested a thirty-one year old from Quarto d'Altino

The drug and the cash seized by the carabinieri

Seized 1.6 kilograms of marijuana and hashish, and 7 thousand euros. The blitz started in the house of the young man, who tried to oppose the military: also denounced for resistance

Diego Bortolotto

09 September 2022

FARMHOUSE. He operated between the provinces of Treviso and Venice, selling marijuana and hashish. The carabinieri of Casale sul Sile arrested a thirty-one year old from Quarto d’Altino (VE). The blitz was triggered in his home. At the sight of the military, the pusher went into a rage, rebelling against the search. He will therefore have to answer, in addition to the possession of drugs for the purpose of dealing, of resisting a public official. “A drug bazaar”, as it was defined by the investigators. Marijuana and smoke were even stored in the refrigerator, as well as in kitchen and living room furniture, in glass jars, bowls and plastic containers. In total, 1,450 grams of marijuana and 170 grams of hashish were seized. Almost 7,000 euros in cash were found in the house, according to investigators a part of the proceeds from the illicit business. A precision slingbar and two knives were also seized. The judge, validating the arrest, ordered the release of the 31-year-old, with the obligation to sign.

