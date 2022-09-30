The carabinieri teach against bullies and cyberbullies. Today the commander of the Carabinieri Company of Castelfranco Veneto, Major Enrico Zampolli, warned teenagers about bullying, including digital, of social media and chat. It is the first appointment in a series with the Castellana schools. Several concrete cases cited during the meeting, which stimulated a debate between pupils and the officer of the weapon. The aspects of the law concerning the perpetrators of actions often underestimated by the very young were examined, and the damage that these abusive attitudes often cause in the victims, from a psychological point of view.

“The initiative will also be re-proposed in other schools in the Castellano district, it is part of the broader context of the diffusion of legality in schools by the Carabinieri,” they say from the Treviso command.