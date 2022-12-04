ROME. Matthew Salvini? «The leader of a localistic project». Renzi? “An upstart of the left, who had nothing to do with the left.” Confindustria? “If he criticizes our maneuver, it means that we are right”. Unions? Mashed potato. It must have been the distance from Palazzo Madama, where he exercises the – theoretically neutral – function of second office of the Republic.

It must have been that Ignazio La Russa, the president of the Senate, decided to do it his way, and he has already demonstrated it several times. What is certain is that, as host of a party event, the Tricolor Festival of Catania, he wanted to have his say on more or less everything: the ceiling on cash (“positive if it is European”), the Strait of Messina (“we will do it if we stay 5 years in government”), allies, opposition and why not, even the intermediate bodies. Red thread: to say and reiterate that there are no better leaders than Giorgia Meloni.

Renzi was not from the left and yet he commanded “the ex-communist party”, Salvini formed “a national party that whistled the national anthem”, while Fratelli d’Italia, claimed La Russa, has none of these deviations in his archive: ” We have a leader daughter of our ideas and they are clear ideas, a hard core made of heart who will not die ». And given that the secretary of the Carroccio is still in the same coalition as the president of the Senate, it must have come spontaneous to some of those present to evoke the expression “fibrillations in the government”: “I don’t see any – guaranteed the majority of Fdi – you have forgotten the governments of the past in which there were even reshuffles at every turn ».

It must be said that the president of Palazzo Madama has tried to discipline himself: «The budget law? It is one of those things on which the president of the Senate, who directs the work, will not be able to answer until the work is completed”. Yet something must have gone wrong if, in the same hours, another statement of his not only commented on the maneuver, but delegitimized the assessment of the social partners: “I remember that there has not been a single maneuver that Confindustria has not criticized” and therefore dissatisfaction with that of the Meloni government is welcome. “We have been criticized both by the head of Confindustria and by that of the union – wrote La Russa -. He means that we are right.” Not really a matter of incontinence, given that the jab then also became propaganda on Instagram. And to those who believe that talkativeness and party celebrations are not very suitable for the highest seat in Palazzo Madama, La Russa replies with a list of his predecessors (some from the Chamber) who are less rigid: «Violante used to come to the tricolor parties, Schifani even lunches, Fini, Casini and Bertinotti were party leaders». And therefore he guarantees for himself: «I know very well what the obligations and duties of a president of the Senate are, much more than someone from the past, so I know when something can be done and when not».