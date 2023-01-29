The Basic Cycle program is aimed at closing the gaps that emerge from heterogeneity in the development of cognitive, social and emotional skills of students who aspire to enter higher education. These gaps are manifested in socio-occupational disorientation, high dropout rates in the first semesters, poor adaptation to the post-secondary education environment, and low rates of access to higher education for the most vulnerable population for academic, financial, and motivational reasons.

According to figures from the Ministry of Education, in 2019, dropout rates were on the decline, but without official figures, it is known that they increased during the pandemic. In technical training it is still very high and in university it is around 10%. One of the reasons for dropping out is the difficulty in adapting to the system and the low level of knowledge that some students have.

It is considered that a Basic Cycle program must be designed so that it generates an access route to higher education, technical education or training for work and entrepreneurship, regardless of social or economic condition. At this time it is observed that there is a problem in university education that can be seen in the following:

* Many of these students are not prepared and the greater their unmet basic needs, the lesser their ability to adapt.

* There is a large dropout in the first years of university education and also a large number of people who do not enter the system because they do not have the resources or sufficient training. There is a bias in that there is a big difference between technical training and professional training.

* Many students also arrive at higher education with a series of lessons learned from their context. This knowledge is not recognized or used. In Colombia, the absorption rate in 2020 was 51.6%, which represents 23.5 percentage points below the OECD economies, which are at 75.1%.

That is why a commitment to strengthening basic and secondary training is required to close these gaps. In this article, the history and importance of normal schools.

The first bet for an education that complements the educational system arises newly independent the country. In the Cúcuta Congress, Law 1 of August 6, 1821 defines that there will be educational institutions where students will be trained as teachers and thus be able to respond to an urgent need for educators in the country, according to.

In the government of President Santiago Pérez, Decree No. 356 of August 27, 1874 was issued, which regulated what was pertinent to normal schools for women, whose purpose was to train competent teachers to run primary schools for girls.

In this way, the institutions that formed institutions that were being created in the different Sovereign States of Colombia were presented.

The liberal governments between 1853 and 1886 were convinced that women should be educated, hence the need to train educators. The normal schools gave excellent results in employability, which encouraged families to collaborate in taking their daughters to the normal schools to reduce illiteracy.

In 1972 the law for the creation of the National Institutes of Diversified Media Education (INEM) was created, under the government of Carlos Lleras Restrepo, the name of Institutes of Diversified Media Education is considered one of the best educational bets in the country, which has as an objective to give technical training in school training and respond to the demand for qualified professionals for technical jobs in the national industry: electricians, draftsmen, skills, accountants mainly.

21 institutions are built in the country. The philosophy, in the words of President Carlos Lleras himself at the inauguration of the INEM José Félix Restrepo in Medellín, is that “people with fewer resources have institutes equal to or better than the country’s upper classes.”

Training is grouped into vocational rotation, vocational exploration, and vocational guidance. The branches and specialties focus on arts, humanities, mathematical processes, industrial chemistry, programming, accounting and the industrial area.

The normal schools and the INEM favored access to employability and the school played a role in giving low-income students opportunities to train as teachers and in technical and technological training. It is key to once again strengthen the training spaces. Until the school reform in 1993, the normal schools and the INEM achieved high scores in the Icfes tests (today Saber) and facilitated access to higher education for graduates.

Today it is necessary to think about strengthening the pedagogical, technological and technical training spaces so that it is a way to close gaps and one of the basic cycle options that the country can have to improve basic and secondary education, and that is articulated with the top

