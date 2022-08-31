GORIZIA. From “very likely” to “certain”. The suspected case of West Nile in Gorizia, which we have reported in recent days, has been ascertained (and made official) by the technicians of the Julian-Isonzo University Healthcare Company.

The news was given by the Municipality, through the Municipal Councilor for the Environment, Francesco Del Sordi, who had already alerted the citizens in recent days. «In the afternoon – he explains – the official communication from Asugi arrived. Since the disinfestation, which is triggered in the ascertained cases, is carried out by the Veterinary Service of the Region, everything is linked to an inspection that will be carried out in the next few hours. We will give life to an adequate information activity and we will also proceed with the distribution of kits for domestic pest control ».

The case was registered in the Piedimonte neighborhood. «In that district – adds Del Sordi – in recent weeks periodic disinfestation had already been carried out on streets and gardens: both adulticidal disinfestation in the Parco dei Principi, and larvicide in public manholes. We did not remain helpless. It must also be said that public property is limited: it goes without saying that everyone has to look to the garden of their own home ».

Del Sordi also adds another consideration. «Then, it is to understand where the infected person was bitten by the mosquito. In the area where he resides or somewhere else? Maybe outside the region? ».

The Municipality renews its invitation to the population, in particular of that neighborhood, “to try to avoid mosquito bites, through the use of skin repellents and staying as much as possible in environments protected by mosquito nets and / or equipped with insecticide diffusers for domestic use “.

People should also “actively collaborate” in mosquito control measures, preventing them from reproducing through some precautions, including sheltering everything that can collect water from the rain, introducing fish into tanks and fountains, closing with lids o cover the drums and containers that cannot be moved with sheets, empty the saucers and other containers, at least once a week.

It should also be remembered that in 2022 the Fvg Region is considered an “area at high risk of transmission” of the virus, and several cases documented by this newspaper have already been recorded in the region in the past few days.