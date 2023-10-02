The cases of murdered people do not stop

From this forum of opinion, we condemn this violent actions of these organizations that are generating horror and fear in Colombian families. Huila society is dismayed by the atrocious crime committed by an armed group in the municipality of Suaza during the weekend that has just ended, where four people were murdered in different places in this town. According to the information provided by the authorities, they were the work of FARC dissidents, according to the pamphlets left by this narcoterrorist organization. The motives for this event that mourns the inhabitants of this important municipality in the southeast of the department are unknown.

Given the circumstances and current situation of the armed conflict in the country, which is growing in every way and which is unfortunately fueled by the scourge of drug trafficking, which is a transnational problem and which exceeds the actions proposed by the current government, it will be very difficult counteract this other pandemic that corrodes the foundations of Colombian democracy. It becomes a major concern for the national executive. You can’t let your guard down. As long as there is demand for narcotics in the world, there will be supply to satisfy this detestable market that is affecting and destroying new generations in the world. In the United States alone, more than 300 massacres have occurred during 2023. In the country, 69 massacres have occurred in the period between January 1 and September 30, 2023, according to the Institute of Studies for Development and Education. Peace (Indepaz) of Colombia.

We consider that these events cannot continue to be presented in our territory. Likewise, the national government must develop aggressive social and infrastructure investment to improve the well-being conditions of families residing in these areas, which make the news when these tragic events occur. The State has a task to make the regions affected by the conflict in the national territory productive and to do so, preventive actions must be taken to prevent similar events from happening again.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

