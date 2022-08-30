UDINE. A meeting to define an information chain of communication between the Region, the Municipalities and the presidents of the Areas on the problem of the spread of the West Nile virus, transmitted by mosquitoes, and on the related disinfestation methods.

An issue that is not only current, but also urgent considering that on Tuesday 30 August the cases of human infection rose to 20 (one in Gorizia, three in Udine and 16 in the territory of the former province of Pordenone). in Friuli Venezia Giulia, while 29 anti-mosquito treatments have been carried out so far.

These are just some of the contents of the meeting convened by the deputy governor with responsibility for Health in videoconference mode with the mayors and presidents of the Sectors to provide timely information to local institutions on the issue.

With regard to the disinfestation interventions carried out up to now, as the representative of the regional council recalled, they concerned the areas of the Municipalities of Pagnacco, Tavagnacco, Povoletto, Tricesimo, Reana del Rojale, Udine, Pasian di Prato, Campoformido, Sacile , Fontanafredda, Porcia, Pravisdomini, Cordenons, Vivaro, Chions and Pordenone. Tonight it will be the turn of the territories of the Municipalities of Palmanova, Bagnaria Arsa, Santa Maria la Longa, Trivignano Udinese, Gonars, Visco and Aiello del Friuli. A second phase of larvicidal interventions will involve the Municipalities of the Right Tagliamento above on Wednesday 31 August.

As the deputy governor pointed out, to clarify, the positivity to the virus is formalized by a public laboratory of infectious diseases, only then is the case officially recognized.

A decisive factor is the speed of the intervention and therefore communication with the Municipalities becomes essential to provide the necessary reassurance to citizens about what the disease is and what are the recommendations in relation to pest control.

First of all, the intervention takes place within a radius of 500 meters from where the case of human infection was recorded (4 kilometers if of an animal type) and involves the use of a product deriving from pyrethrum of low toxicity for the environment. Among the recommendations to follow during the disinfestation (which takes place at night), that of closing the windows, not keeping the laundry outside to dry and close the animals at home, as well as that of consuming the vegetables (washing them) 72 hours later. the operations.

To guarantee hives and beekeepers, the company in charge has a system that keeps the insecticide’s range of action at a due distance.

The deputy governor then reiterated that the interventions must be carried out only in areas where confirmed cases of infection are recorded.

With regard to the pathologies it was explained by the Region that the virus, when the reaction becomes symptomatic, tends to affect the nervous system causing headaches and encephalitis, as well as high fever; and precisely because there are no specific vaccines and therapies, prevention is essential to avoid risks to the population.

Therefore, no alarmism, as concluded by the representative of the regional executive, but maximum vigilance and promptness of intervention when an infection is found.