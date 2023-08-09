Home » The Casillo Group ‘saves’ Manila Grace. After kidswear, management of the women’s line
News

The Casillo Group ‘saves’ Manila Grace. After kidswear, management of the women’s line

by admin
The Casillo Group ‘saves’ Manila Grace. After kidswear, management of the women’s line

Il Casillo groupa player in the kidswear world, will give continuity to the management of Manila Grace, a well-known brand of women’s clothing from Carpi, admitted to the arrangement with creditors by the Modena court last June. “Ensuring the continuity of Manila Grace is part of a long-term strategic plan of the Casillo Group – he declares Charles Canelligeneral manager of Ac Creativity – which has the objective of supporting company growth and opening up to new markets”. The Casillo family, which has been involved in the design, production and marketing of children’s lines for more than thirty years, has added value to the already existing license of Manila Grace Girl also taking over the management of the women’s line.

“Ensuring continuity in the management of the Manila Grace brand makes us proud”. These are the first statements of Michael Casillofounder of the Casillo Group, who adds: “It has been more than thirty years that my brother and I, Vincent Casillowe deal with fashion kids with passion and dedication and this important maneuver will allow us to inaugurate a new path also aimed at the female world“.

See also  Inflation soars to 5.7% at its highest since 1995, energy worries

You may also like

Lottery seller killed by car in Portoviejo

Criminals in Barranquilla stole a millionaire sum of...

Exploring the Impact of Dam Construction on River...

Corsair RM750e (2023) on Amazon offer: the ATX...

Electoral indecision a few days before the elections...

Behind bars alleged ELN member accused of attacking...

Appointment to the role of teachers not received...

Haining Municipal Bureau of Justice Implements ‘Four Measures’...

Tshisekedi reassures the Congolese of Brazil of the...

A photographer from El Tiempo was shot during...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy