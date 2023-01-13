Home News The Cassation: “Change adoptions to protect orphans of feminicides”
The Cassation: “Change adoptions to protect orphans of feminicides”

The Cassation: “Change adoptions to protect orphans of feminicides”

The law on adoptions needs to be reviewed, to protect the most dramatic cases of all: the orphans of feminicides. Children who are victims twice and who in the event of adoption would be forced to interrupt any emotional relationship with their grandmother and uncles: they would lose the only contact with what remains of their family, suffering a further psychological wound.

See also  Prevent new, non-proliferation and spill-over-Beijing strictly implements the "Quartet Responsibility" to resolutely curb the spread of the epidemic - Teller Report Teller Report

