The Catania disaster: why it is without electricity and water

Inadequate electricity grid and climate change which brought the Tropics to Italy. These are the two primary causes of the recurring blackouts that have been affecting for several days Catania, with most of the city suffering from lack of energy and water. To quote the Minister of Civil Protection, Nello Musumeciat the conclusion of a summit in the prefecture which was attended, among others, by the heads of the national civil protection, Fabrizio Curcio, and regional, Salvo Cocina, and the mayor Enrico Trantino.

Cables that “melt”

The electricity outages, due to the overheating of control units and underground cablesalso affect the lift pumps of Sidra compromising the distribution of water in the city. And they bring the economy of Catania to its knees, already hit by the damage caused by the fire of last July 16 at Terminal A of the airport: on the situation of the airport, the Minister Salvini tomorrow he will put all the competent subjects around a table. In Catania the temperature reached a peak of 47.6 and tomorrow it will still be red. To facilitate travel in the city by subway, from tomorrow to Sunday, at the mayor’s disposal, the stations will have open turnstiles. According to data released by the minister, 80 percent of the city and 8-10 other Etna municipalities have been affected by the emergency which mainly affects the weak and fragile sections of the population and also those who have to preserve fresh or frozen products, such as traders, merchants, food shops and restaurateurs.

The infrastructure never adequate

“We are paying – explains Musumeci – on the one hand climate change, which we should have been paying more attention to for some years, on the other hand an infrastructure that does not appear absolutely adequate to the new context”. And he launches a national alarm because the problem “does not concern only Catania, but the whole country”. “We have been talking for some time – he observes – about climate change, but we have been a little refractory, convinced that it was only a contingent fact and, instead, the tropicalization of the climate has also arrived in Italy and we must take note of this”. Now is the time to “work to cope with the emergency then we will all have to sit around a table to account for each of our own commissive and omissive conduct and work so that similar crises never have to repeat themselves again”. In the meantime, the alarm in Catania has not returned. “Today and tomorrow will be two difficult days – said the minister – even if from tomorrow afternoon our weather service expects a slight improvement with a mistral wind that should help reduce the temperature, bringing it down from 45 to 35 degrees. This, according to Enel, may allow the work to be completed”.

Hundreds at work to relieve the city

Meanwhile, E-Distribuzione of the Enel group underlines that it has deployed all available energies: 570 technicians, 60 generators and nine power stations. Leonardo Ruscito, manager of the Sicily network, reiterated that “our teams are working to try to normalize the situation as soon as possible with the reinforcements that are on the field”. “It is an exceptional situation, but – he adds – we have strong investments with Pnrr: we will spend 225 million on Catania, half the amount for all of Sicily. We are trying to respond in the best possible way to this emergency situation”.