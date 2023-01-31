Home News The Catholic Culture Podcast: 151 – Liberal Women & Drag Queens
The Catholic Culture Podcast: 151 – Liberal Women & Drag Queens

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 151 – Liberal Women & Drag Queens

Jan 16, 2023

What’s behind the increasing popularity of drag queens and drag
shows in America? Why is half the audience of RuPaul’s Drag
Race now composed of young liberal women? How has the drag
subculture, originally intended as a frivolous and self-consciously
artificial deconstruction of masculinity, paradoxically become one
of progressivism’s most potent symbols of earnest and authentic
self-expression?

Darel Paul, professor of political science at Williams College,
joins the podcast to discuss his recent First Things essay
“Drag Queens”. Attempting to answer the questions above, he brings
forth insights about the relation between the LGBT movement,
“wokeness” and America’s largely female-driven therapeutic
culture.

Links

Darel Paul, “Drag Queens” https://www.firstthings.com/article/2023/02/drag-queens

Darel Paul, “Under the Rainbow Banner”
https://www.firstthings.com/article/2020/06/under-the-rainbow-banner

Darrel Paul, From Tolerance to Equality: How Elites
Brought America to Same-Sex Marriage
https://www.baylorpress.com/9781481306959/from-tolerance-to-equality/

Psychologist Dr. William Coulson on how he led many religious
sisters away from their vocations
https://www.ewtn.com/catholicism/library/we-overcame-their-traditions-we-overcame-their-faith-11916

James L. Nolan Jr., The Therapeutic State: Justifying
Government at Century’s End https://nyupress.org/9780814757918/the-therapeutic-state/

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like
the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio

