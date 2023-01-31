What’s behind the increasing popularity of drag queens and drag

shows in America? Why is half the audience of RuPaul’s Drag

Race now composed of young liberal women? How has the drag

subculture, originally intended as a frivolous and self-consciously

artificial deconstruction of masculinity, paradoxically become one

of progressivism’s most potent symbols of earnest and authentic

self-expression?

Darel Paul, professor of political science at Williams College,

joins the podcast to discuss his recent First Things essay

“Drag Queens”. Attempting to answer the questions above, he brings

forth insights about the relation between the LGBT movement,

“wokeness” and America’s largely female-driven therapeutic

culture.

Links

Darel Paul, “Drag Queens” https://www.firstthings.com/article/2023/02/drag-queens

Darel Paul, “Under the Rainbow Banner”

https://www.firstthings.com/article/2020/06/under-the-rainbow-banner

Darrel Paul, From Tolerance to Equality: How Elites

Brought America to Same-Sex Marriage

https://www.baylorpress.com/9781481306959/from-tolerance-to-equality/

Psychologist Dr. William Coulson on how he led many religious

sisters away from their vocations

https://www.ewtn.com/catholicism/library/we-overcame-their-traditions-we-overcame-their-faith-11916

James L. Nolan Jr., The Therapeutic State: Justifying

Government at Century’s End https://nyupress.org/9780814757918/the-therapeutic-state/

