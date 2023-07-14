The Catholic parish of the Tesãi Foundation celebrates the “Day of the Mystical Virgin Rose”

The religious service was in charge of Father Ever Bogado, priest of the San Ignacio de Loyola Parish of Area 2 of Ciudad del Este.

Officials, doctors, nurses and outsourced service personnel from the Tesãi Foundation celebrated the “Day of the Rosa Mystica Virgin” in the Area 2 Hospital Oratory, asking for the health of the sick, peace, unity and love for the families.

The liturgical committee made up of the officials Vicenta Cáceres, Carmen Brítez, Rommy Flores, Diana Flores, Nathalia Romberg, Milca Cantero, José Bernal and Carlos Agüero, were in charge of organizing the religious ceremony, with the support of Management and various Departments. of the hospital.

Heavenly Nurse

The religious service was in charge of Father Ever Bogado, priest of the San Ignacio de Loyola Parish of Area 2 of Ciudad del Este. At the end of the mass, the devotees of Rosa Mística received allusive gifts, followed by a snack with hot chocolate accompanied by cookies and chipa.

The cold was not an impediment for the devout parishioners of the Hospital and relatives of the sick to be present to give thanks for the favors received, through the intercession of the Virgin Rosa Mystica to overcome difficult moments in life.

“We face many problems in service, it is our mother who always protects us and takes care of us. Ask for her blessing for each day, and that she continue to pray for us her children so that we have health and well-being in our families and that of the Hospital patients”, said Ernesto Gutiérrez, Tesãi Gastronomy official.

“Mother’s Love”

For her part, Lic. Vicenta Cáceres, a member of the liturgical team, said that the Virgin Rosa Mystica is a kind mother and full of love for her children. “She strengthens us, encourages us to cement family love, to bring her message of faith and hope to our relatives and neighbors who are facing health problems,” she finally stated.

Review

The story tells that the mother of Jesus appeared on several occasions -in Italy- to a nurse named Pierina Guilli. The first was in the town of Montichiari in 1947 and later in Fontanelli. The fact tells that on July 13, 1947, the Virgin appeared to the nurse for the second time dressed with three roses, white, red and gold, which adorned her chest. The white rose symbolizes prayer; the red one is sacrifice and the golden or yellow one is penance.

