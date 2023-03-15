A man suffers personal injuries following a road accident, the aftermath of the accident affects his working capacity and, given the difficult economic and family conditions in which he finds himself, the situation becomes unsustainable, so much so that he takes his own life.

The heirs of the deceased take legal action against the person responsible for the road accident to obtain compensation for the damage suffered. The judges acknowledge the etiological incidence of the accident on the event of death and liquidate a compensation of over one million euros. In the context of the appeal, however, the causal incidence is reduced to 1/3, while the remaining 2/3 are ascribed to the conditions of the injured party. In other words, according to the judges, the consequences of the accident contributed, as a motive, to the man’s suicide, but they weren’t the only cause. Il quantum compensation, therefore, is decreased and redetermined on the basis of the fraction identified.

Is this argument correct?

The Court of Cassation, with the sentence 24 February 2023 n. 5737 (text at the bottom), answers in the negative. Indeed, in the case of uncertainty on the concausal contribution of a natural factor with the human one, it is not possible to split the liability equitably and reduce the claim for damages. A graduation of responsibility is admissible only in the case of concurrence of several guilty human conducts and not in the hypothesis of concurrence between a natural cause and a human one. According to the stoats, cannot be operated a proportional reduction based on the lesser seriousness of the fault of the perpetrator of the attributable behaviour“as a comparison of the degree of etiological incidence of several competing causes can only be established between a plurality of guilty human behaviors, but not between an imputable human cause and an unattributable natural contributing cause».

The story originates from a road accident in which a man sustains serious personal injuries and then takes his own life. His heirs take legal action against the insurance company and against the civil liability. In the first instance, the insurance company and the tortfeasor are jointly and severally sentenced to pay damages equal to approximately 1,250,000.00 euros. This amount concerns:

the biological damage for the injuries suffered as a result of the road accident,

the parental damage deriving from the suicide of the injured party, given the existence of the causal link between the aftermath of the accident and the suicide.

As far as is of interest here, in the context of the appeal, the judges of merit believe that 1/3 of the man’s death occurred due to events attributable to the aftermath of the road accident and the claim for damages is consequently reduced.

Thus we arrive at the Supreme Court.

According to the enforced sentence, the harmful consequences of the accident contributed, as a motive, to the man’s suicide, but they were not the only cause. For this reason, the causal incidence of 1/3 is attributed to the injuries caused by the accident, while the remaining 2/3 are ascribed to the personal conditions of the subject. The judges of the merits ascertained the lack of a health certification of the injured party’s depressive pathology and of any therapies; the only findings are represented by the testimonial statements of two non-specialist doctors who refer to mood swings, change in character, shame for the physical situation, refusal to go out and the like. In any case, according to the argumentative path of the enforced sentence, to qualify the accident as the cause of the suicide, it would not have been decisive to ascertain whether a depression had arisen as a consequence of the accident. Even in the hypothesis of existence of the depressive pathology, it cannot be excluded that it was pre-existing, given the difficult personal conditions of the man. Surely, the consequences of the accident entered into an already difficult personal condition and contributed as the ultimate motive to the extreme gesture; but they are not the only cause. In fact, the psychological condition of the injured party was already precarious due to family difficulties and onerous commitments. Even if the after-effects of the accident were not very serious, they nevertheless aggravated an already complex situation.

The appellants dispute this reconstruction and cite a precedent of legitimacy (Cass. 28986/2019) according to which the responsibility for the offense must be ascribed entirely to the perpetrator of the unlawful conduct, if the natural cause was not the exclusive cause in the production of the event, but only concurrent. Essentially, it is not possible to proportionally reduce the liability due to the lower incidence of the causal contribution of the injurer. In fact, a comparison between multiple competing causes is possible only between guilty human behaviors and not between a human cause and a non-attributable natural contributing cause.

The Supreme Court considers founded the grievances.

Before analyzing the decisionit is necessary to remember the importance of the distinction between material causality and juridical causality:

the material causal link is the link between the conduct and the damage event; its assessment is necessary to establish whether there is responsibility and who it is attributable to,

the legal causal link is the link between the damaging event and the harmful consequences that can be compensated; its assessment serves to establish the extent of the compensation.

According to the jurisprudence, the non-fractionability of the material causal link between the conduct and the damage event find confirmationalbeit indirectly, in the provisions ofart. 1227 c.c. The provision provides for the reduction of liability only in the case of causal contribution provided by the victim. In this way, the fractionability of the connection is (implicitly) excluded in the case of concurrence of natural causes with the conduct of the person responsible. Also, «the affirmation according to which, in the competition between human and natural fact, the rate of damage attributable to one and the other should be established by the judge “on an equitable basis”, since the equitable judgment concerns the liquidation of the damage (art.1226 c.c.), not the ascertainment of its causes» (Cass. 28989/2019).

The stoats recall two previous ones (Cass. 15991/2011; Cass. 30521/2019) in matters of causal competition.

On the basis of the principles referred to in articles 40 e 41 c.p.:

a) if the environmental conditions or natural factors are sufficient to determine the damage event regardless of human behaviour, the perpetrator of the conduct (active or omissive) is not responsible for the eventnot having put in place any antecedent endowed with causal efficiency;

b) on the other hand, if the environmental conditions or natural factors, without the human contribution, cannot give rise to the event, then the perpetrator of the attributable behavior is fully responsible for all the ensuing consequences.

In other words, in the second case (sub b), if the natural cause has had a non-exclusive etiological efficacy, but only concurrent with the event, the responsibility for the event will be entirely ascribed to the perpetrator of the unlawful conduct. In this circumstance, he cannot make a proportional reduction by virtue of the lesser seriousness of the fault. In fact, a comparison of the degree of causal incidence of several competing causes can only take place with a plurality of guilty human conducts but not between an imputable human cause and an unattributable natural contributing cause. Therefore, “it follows that, in the face of even a minimal uncertainty about the relevance of a possible “con-causal” contribution of a natural factor (whatever it may be), it is not permissible, from a legal point of view, to rely on a “simplified” probative reasoning , such as to lead “ipso facto” to a division of responsibilities on an equitable basis, with the relative reduction of the compensation “quantum”» (Cass. 30521/2019).

The Supreme Court confirms its jurisprudence on causal link ed it excludes the configurability of the competition of natural causes with human causes in determining the material causation (Cass. Ord. 27524/2017; Cass. Ord. 30922/2017).

The stoats believe that the trial judges have erroneously reconstructed the cause of the event, therefore, the burdened decision is quashed in relation to the reasons accepted and sent back to the Court of Appeal in a different composition.

