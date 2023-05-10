The CC gives way to the popular consultation to prohibit oil extraction in block 43





With a majority vote, on the afternoon of this Tuesday, May 9, 2023, the Constitutional Court issued a favorable opinion on the request for popular consultation to keep oil from block 43 indefinitely underground.

The application was filed on August 22, 2013 by the Yasunidos collective, the same which – after several administrative and jurisdictional actions – was referred to the Constitutional Court on September 28,

In the ruling, the Court verified that the members of the group were entitled to request popular consultationthat they have democratic legitimacy and that the recitals and the question of the request meet the requirements established in the Organic Law of Jurisdictional Guarantees and Constitutional Control (LOGJCC).

Within the material control, the Court verified, among other issues, that the consultation can generate consistent legal effects in which the activities of exploitation and extraction of crude oil already begun in block 43 are suspended.

The Court also established that the consultation It is not contrary to legal certainty because the oil pre-sale contracts do not specifically refer to the crude that is extracted from block 43.