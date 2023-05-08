The CCP also claims to be “anti-espionage” Well-known consulting company Kaisheng Rongying was investigated | Raid search | Anti-espionage law

[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, May 09, 2023]Following the attack on several Japanese and American companies in China in the name of “counter-espionage”, the CCP’s national security agency recently targeted a well-known consulting company with the “counter-espionage” sword “Capvision”. Foreign media believe that the CCP authorities will frustrate its efforts to reconnect with the world and leave China economically isolated.

According to the “Shanghai Securities News“, the State Security Bureau of Suzhou City, together with the Market Supervision Administration and Statistics Bureau of the city, recently conducted a survey of the consulting firm Kaisheng Rongying Information Technology Co., Ltd. located in the Platinum Building on Sanxiang Road, Gusu District. The Suzhou branch conducted a surprise search and inspection, and interrogated company personnel on the spot.

According to the report, this operation was “unified deployment” by the relevant state departments and was carried out simultaneously in Shanghai, Beijing, Suzhou, Shenzhen and other places. After a law enforcement investigation, the company was “suspected of endangering national security” and has been “handled” by the national security agency.

The report did not further disclose the method and specific content of the “handling”, but quoted the report of the Chinese Communist Party’s official media Jiangsu Radio and Television Station as saying that some police officers involved in “law enforcement” stated that these consulting and investigation companies contacted ” Party and government agencies, important national defense science and technology personnel, etc., and obtained “sensitive data”, which constituted a “major risk and hidden danger” to national security.

The report also said that national security agencies will “intensify law enforcement efforts” to pursue the legal responsibility of the companies and individuals involved.

Public information shows that Kaisheng Rongying was established in 2008 and is a well-known industry expert consulting service provider in China. The company is headquartered in Shanghai and has branches in Beijing, Suzhou, Shenzhen, Hong Kong and New York City. It has about 600 employees, and its expert network has as many as 360,000 members, and the actual number of customers it serves exceeds 1,000. .

Kaisheng Rongying’s Suzhou branch was established on January 16, 2014. Its business scope includes information technology services, software development, enterprise management consulting, business information consulting, marketing consulting, corporate image planning consulting, trade information consulting, etc.

The outside world has noticed that in recent years, “national security” has become one of the top concerns of the Beijing authorities. Recently, the CCP’s national security agencies have taken more frequent actions, setting off a new wave of “catching spies”, which has aroused concern and concern from the outside world.

At the end of March this year, Hiroshi Nishiyama, a senior Japanese executive of the multinational pharmaceutical company Astellas Pharma Inc., suddenly disappeared in China. A few days later, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the Japanese citizen had been arrested for ” He was detained on suspicion of espionage.

A few weeks ago, Chinese authorities questioned staff at the Shanghai office of U.S. management consulting firm Bain & Co. They also raided the Beijing office of due diligence firm Mintz Group, detaining the U.S. The company has 5 staff members in mainland China.

On April 26, the National People’s Congress of the Communist Party of China announced the adoption of a new amendment to the Anti-Espionage Law, which will come into effect on July 1 this year. This new version of the “Anti-espionage Law” expands the scope of the law to include any matters that the CCP authorities consider to be related to national security. Companies and individuals bring more legal risks.

In this regard, Reuters quoted Singaporean public policy expert Alfred Wu as saying that the CCP’s “obsession” with national security is harming its diplomatic and commercial efforts to re-engage with the West. It was open to the outside world, but (virtually) it has gradually closed”.

According to the report, at two business summits held in China in March, CCP officials “took pains to emphasize” that China had reopened for business after the outbreak. But in recent weeks, the CCP authorities have not only introduced a new version of the “anti-espionage law” with a wider scope, but also taken “punitive” actions against some overseas companies in China.

In response to the above situation, Lester Ross, chairman of the China Policy Committee of the American Chamber of Commerce, said bluntly in an interview with Reuters: “As China seeks to attract more foreign investment, the security sector seems to be more unscrupulous.”

(Comprehensive report by reporter Liming/Responsible editor: Xu Gengwen)