[Epoch Times, August 26, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Xu Jian comprehensive report) The General Administration of Customs of the Chinese mainland announced on August 25 that from 0:00 a.m. on the 31st of this month, entry and exit personnel no longer need to declare nucleic acid testing (PCR) information, previous infections, vaccination dates, etc., this news caused complaints from domestic netizens.

From August 31, the CCP Customs will launch a new version of the “Entry-Exit Health Declaration Card”. The most notable content of the new version is the cancellation of the declaration requirements for entry and exit personnel’s negative nucleic acid certificate and vaccination date.

According to the current official regulations of the mainland, passengers must undergo two PCR nucleic acid tests within 48 hours before the flight takes off before entering or leaving the country. This rule is seen as a major nuisance by many travelers. The new version of the regulations “cancel the declaration of nucleic acid testing for entry and exit personnel” immediately triggered discussions among netizens.

First of all, the official statement of the CCP was written in an obscure and incomprehensible manner. More than one netizen complained on Weibo, “Cancel the requirement for declaration of nucleic acid testing information for entry-exit personnel# – can it be written in a simple and easy-to-understand manner!”

Others sarcastically asked, “Is this science?” “Is science important?”

Mainland China is still enforcing a strict so-called “zero” epidemic prevention policy. On Wednesday (August 24), the maximum temperature in Chongqing soared to more than 40 degrees Celsius, but authorities ordered more than 10 million people in the central city to undergo mandatory virus treatment. Testing, the “health code” of these residents was forcibly turned orange, and only after the completion of the COVID test, the code will turn green, in order to obtain freedom of movement, after Chongqing, Dongzhou Island, Fuyang District, Hangzhou was also blocked Assign a yellow code.

Photos on Chinese social media showed Chongqing residents queuing up for tests in the sweltering heat, with some passing out in the sweltering heat. A widely circulated video showed a street crowded with hundreds of people apparently queuing for coronavirus testing, with smoke from wildfires rising into the sky in the background.(see the video here)“Chongqing people have been pushed to the limit,” one resident said on Weibo.

Some netizens said, “I don’t understand! Those who came back from abroad are relaxed, and those at home are still strict! If you want to mess up China, let’s say it earlier, why bother the honest domestic people?! Is this considered bullying? The most basic logic, You should also open up the country first, right?”

“Foreign policies have been optimized, what about domestic? It’s hard to go anywhere, and it’s hard to die in Beijing.”

“I have been simplifying various entry and exit procedures and opening up for input. However, the unified standards between provinces and cities have not yet been achieved. For example, Beijing has increased the code layer by layer. Until now, as long as there is a case, the entire district or even the city will be shot, and the people will be sent to different places. People get pop-up window 3, and every time I go out, I worry that I won’t be able to come back. In Beijing’s standards, risk areas are always decorations.”

Others questioned, “Cancel the test? Isn’t it quarantined?”

Some people speculate that this is a strict “clearing” of Xi Jinping’s face directly, and some people even speculate whether Li Keqiang has come to power. Netizen “Grass Festival” said, “The General Administration of Customs will never dare to issue new regulations on its own initiative. It must be approved by Premier Li Keqiang of the higher-level leading unit. It can be seen that Li Keqiang’s status is on the rise!”

