On January 31, 2023, family members of the deceased lined up in front of the Shanghai Baoxing Funeral Home. (Feature China/Future Publishing via Getty Images∆)

[The Epoch Times, February 17, 2023](Epoch Times reporters Zhao Fenghua and Luo Ya interviewed and reported) Since the CCP released its strict epidemic prevention policy in early December last year, the number of infections and deaths in mainland China has skyrocketed, causing medical and The funeral system collapsed. However, the CCP declared on February 16 that the epidemic prevention had won a decisive victory and created a historical miracle. Some medical experts said in an interview with The Epoch Times that this claim is against the facts and highlights the CCP’s disregard for the suffering of ordinary Chinese people.

CCP statistics are political propaganda is not credible

On February 16, the CCP declared at the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee that “the death rate from the new crown is the lowest in the world“, “the epidemic prevention has achieved a decisive victory”, “created a miracle in the history of human civilization that a country with a large population successfully emerged from the pandemic”, and the prevention and control strategy “completely Correct” etc.

Dr. Jonathan Liu, a professor at the Canadian College of Traditional Chinese Medicine and director of the Kangmei Traditional Chinese Medicine Clinic, said in an interview with The Epoch Times on the 16th that the number of deaths from the new crown in China is huge, and the CCP’s statistics are political propaganda and cannot be trusted.

Dr. Liu said: “We know that (for those infected), the CCP has set a very strict diagnostic standard for these hospitals, including doctors. One is a positive nucleic acid test, and the other is to rule out underlying diseases. Even if it is caused by the new crown infection If you die from pneumonia, even if you are infected with the new crown, you die from a heart attack, myocardial infarction, or other underlying diseases, it will not count (the death from the new crown).”

The CCP official recently reported that from December 8 last year to February 9 this year, 83,000 people died from the epidemic in hospitals in mainland China. In this regard, Dr. Liu said: “In fact, according to the general law of infectious diseases, these 80,000 cases are not credible. If the average number of deaths affected by the new crown is so many (in China), then there is a huge base. , the average death rate is about 1%, which is too small.”

Dr. Liu said: “All the figures are political figures, entirely to prove the so-called CCP’s ‘great victory in the fight against the epidemic’. Its so-called great victories one after another, in fact, you look at history, when the “People’s Daily” or When the Communist Party media said these things, it was often when the Chinese people were suffering. This history has been repeated time and again.

“From the great famine, to disasters caused by man-made disasters in the past, such as the dam break in Henan, including the Tangshan earthquake, it (the CCP) used the suffering of the Chinese people to prove the greatness of the party, which is a lie. In fact, you have to look at the number of people infected 1. The (crowd) of funeral parlors, including the reports I have seen of the death of many scholars, proved from different angles that the number of deaths in China is actually very large, and even the registered users of WeChat and mobile phones have decreased sharply. This is very convincing evidence.

“That is to say, when these people died, many of them died at home, especially in rural areas. Many people were short of medical care and had no time to go to the hospital. Passed away. Many died at home and went to burial.

“Chinese people sometimes keep a low profile when facing the death of their family members. Anyway, the government doesn’t count, and the people don’t go around talking about it. Some people don’t even tell their relatives. Deal with it. So, the actual number of deaths should be very large.

“It (the CCP) uses the so-called ‘strict diagnostic criteria’ and uses this figure to prove that the so-called blockade is correct, and that it is correct to release it. Everything is correct, and all policies are correct. What the Chinese people believe The loss you suffer is a bitter pill to swallow. Do not seek compensation from the government.

“The CCP has now achieved a ‘great victory’, that is to say, the blockade is a great victory, and it is also a great victory to lay down without warning and fully liberalize it. In the end, it is the so-called safeguarding of the interests of the party.

“In fact, historically speaking, whenever the Communist Party strengthens party rule, it is the time when the Chinese people suffer. I really hope that the Chinese people will seek their own blessings, learn more about real information, and protect themselves.”

The CCP’s self-subsidization ignores the suffering of the people

As for the CCP’s claim that it has created a miracle of epidemic prevention, Dr. Liu believes that “at first glance, it is self-subsidizing rhetoric.”

Dr. Liu said: “In any normal country, during the lockdown period, all local government officials caused some catastrophic events in the community, such as people being unable to seek medical treatment, unable to have children, and some people even committed suicide by jumping off the building, and the price of goods rose seriously. , then local officials must be held accountable, and relevant officials at the central government must also be held accountable. In foreign countries, if such a thing happened, media reporters would have gone there long ago, and the whole thing will be exposed and reported publicly. Then the relevant responsibilities People are immediately dismissed.

“However, there is no freedom of the press in mainland China. In the past three years, the common people have suffered so much. I have not seen a single official responsible for the (excessive) blockage-explaining violence, closing the door and causing losses to the common people. Because the Communist Party is essentially the same as these The ruling ideas of officials are the same, that is, to control the people, to be obedient and to be obedient citizens.

“The (Chinese Communist Party) government let go of it when it lay flat. The excuse was that a small cold is fine, and herd immunity is enough. It didn’t care about everything at once. The medical resources were not ready, and a large number of infections were caused in the end. Unlike a normal government, it has to be gradual. Let go. In Canada, if there is a large number of infections, such as medical run-off, it is a matter of people’s livelihood, and the news will be reported on a rolling basis. However, (in China) I have not seen (official) reports.

“The CCTV media reports are all about the so-called good situation and how the leaders care about the people. Even the situation of some crematorias is almost classified as a state secret by the CCP. Before, the people could still take some pictures, but now they are not allowed to take pictures. Later, it was put under semi-military control, and the police and armed police were put on guard, and ordinary people were not allowed to take pictures casually.

“Actually, a large number of Chinese people have died from the epidemic, which proves that the policy is wrong and completely failed. But we have seen that behind every natural disaster is a man-made disaster caused by the Communist Party, and it is an example of its disregard for the lives of Chinese people. The result. That’s what it is, tyranny, tyranny and lies.

“One more thing, the CCP’s power and tyranny has always had such a logic, that is, dead people can’t speak, no matter whether you are an official in the CCP or an ordinary person, as long as you are killed, no matter how you die, your pain Others don’t know.

“We have seen that after the (epidemic prevention) was opened up, many family members of the second generation of the red family passed away. In fact, they expressed a lot of dissatisfaction with the (CCP) policy, but their opinions were quickly dismissed by ‘harmony’ . That is to say, the common people are not free.”

The CCP Lost Credibility, People Overcame the Wall to Find the Truth

“Of course, with the dissemination of information on the Internet, the iron curtain of the CCP’s tyranny has gradually torn open. It can’t be so arrogant all the time.” Dr. Liu said, “Actually, the common people now are very concerned about the CCP’s government. They really don’t believe the information anymore, they don’t even care about it anymore, they are also looking for the truth, like breaking the Internet (breaking through the network blockade), many people are breaking the Internet, including many young people, who need to apply for passports, get rich, and start going abroad. “

“Actually, when these young people go abroad, it is not only their own decision, it must be the decision of the whole family. Many parents also let their children come out first. Because everyone knows that after the three years of (clearing) pain, including (the CCP government) All of a sudden, in December last year, the Chinese people have really felt the CCP’s capriciousness, violence, and information monopoly, and everyone is actually looking for the truth,” he said.

