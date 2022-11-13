[Epoch Times, November 12, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Ning Haizhong comprehensively reported) The CCP Health Commission and other departments recently released documents stating that by 2025, all members of the mainland will have a “dynamically managed electronic health record and a Fully functional electronic health code”. The news caused a public outcry, questioning the CCP’s violation of citizens’ privacy and high-tech surveillance.

The National Health Commission of the Communist Party of China issued a message on its official website on November 9, referring to the document entitled “The 14th Five-Year Plan for National Health Informationization” jointly issued by the National Health Commission, the State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, and the National Bureau of Disease Control and Prevention. By 2025, each Chinese national will have a dynamically managed electronic health record and a fully functional electronic health code.

Some netizens left a message on Weibo expressing doubts:

“They really, I cried to death.”

“The peak of the development of “The Book of Shang Jun” is in the contemporary era – the weak, the ignorant, the tired, the humiliated, the poor, and the abusive.”

“Does it mean that the health code will continue to be implemented? Personal health and privacy are still not in the air? At the beginning, the positive recovery candidates of Shanghai University asked for a history of no yang when applying for a job. After this code, are there other requirements for employment: There is no this or that… Can medical-related advertisements be more accurate and vertical, so that patients will face black information related to their own diseases as soon as they turn on their mobile phones? This time is the health privacy of citizens, what will be the next time?”

“In the future, the possible implementation of electronic health codes will require free medical care?”

Current affairs commentator Hui Huyu told The Epoch Times on November 11 that the CCP has formed a new model of maintaining stability in the process of epidemic prevention, and such things as health codes are the fastest and easiest way to limit personal freedom created by using high technology. Any method that the CCP has used before is easy to use. It is equivalent to bringing an invisible electronic fetter to everyone. “For those specific groups of people that the CCP does not trust, there will be no need for street committees to come to harass them in the future. If the CCP wants to restrict these people’s travel, they only need to tap the keyboard.”

According to a person close to the National Health Commission of the Communist Party of China quoted by Caixin.com, the “electronic health code” is not an epidemic prevention health code related to new crown vaccination and nucleic acid testing information, but is “mainly used for medical and health services, including identification, settlement and settlement. , service functions, and related medical service information such as residents’ electronic health records and electronic medical records.”

According to reports, by 2025, China‘s second-level and above hospitals will “basically realize the exchange and sharing of in-hospital medical service information”, and the third-level hospitals will “realize the national exchange and sharing of core information.”

Among the documents published by the three departments of the Communist Party of China, there is a “three-year action for mutual communication and sharing”, which proposes “to popularize the application of residents’ electronic health codes as the starting point, and establish a unique main index of residents based on their ID numbers and supplemented by other ID numbers. , to push for ‘one size fits all’.”

On the 11th, Radio Free Asia quoted Chen Guodong, who is engaged in the medical industry in the California Bay Area, as saying that China‘s plan to implement an electronic health code for every hand may cause the government to be suspected of violating people’s privacy.

He said: “If your medical information can be freely given to others, or easily obtained by a government, it will have a great impact on your marriage, employment, and further education.”

