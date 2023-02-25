The CCP officially announced today (24th) that He Rong, the former vice president of the Supreme Court, will be the Minister of Justice. Schematic diagram, the picture shows that in March 2019, the Chinese Communist Party police patrolled Tiananmen Square with police dogs. (FRED DUFOUR/AFP/Getty Images)

[The Epoch Times, February 24, 2023](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Ning Haizhong) The CCP officially announced today (24th) that the former vice president of the Supreme Court, He Rong, will be the Minister of Justice. The Ministry of Justice of the CCP is one of the hardest-hit areas of human rights persecution, and its ministers often suffer bad luck. Of the previous four ministers, two were investigated and one was demoted.

According to the news released by the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of the Communist Party of China on the 24th, Tang Yijun was removed from the position of Minister of Justice, and He Rong (female) was appointed Minister of Justice.

He Rong is a member of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. She became the third female Minister of Justice of the Communist Party of China after Shi Liang and Wu Aiying.

According to public information, the 61-year-old He Rong has served in the Beijing judicial system and the Supreme Court for a long time; since March 2017, he has successively served as a member of the Standing Committee of the Shaanxi Provincial Party Committee, Secretary of the Provincial Discipline Inspection Commission, Director of the Provincial Supervisory Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, and Principal of the Provincial Party School ; Since April 2020, he has served as the deputy secretary of the party group of the Supreme Court, the vice president in charge of daily work (at the ministerial level), and a member of the judicial committee.

Tang Yijun, the former Minister of Justice, was transferred to the chairman of the Jiangxi Provincial Political Consultative Conference in January this year. Tang Yijun is only 61 years old this year, and his transfer is considered by the outside world as an early retreat to the second line, and his relegation has a strong meaning.

During his tenure as Minister of Justice from April 29, 2020 to February 2023, Tang Yijun formulated and implemented persecution policies and activities against Falun Gong. In July 2022, he was reported by Falun Gong practitioners in 38 countries around the world. (For details, please refer to the related report: CCP Minister of Justice Tang Yijun was reported as a criminal evidence and attracted attention)

Among the four Ministers of Justice before He Rong, apart from Tang Yijun who retired to the second line in advance, two other ministers were dropped.

Among them, 71-year-old Wu Aiying was a member of the 17th and 18th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, and served as Minister of Justice from July 2005 to February 2017. In October 2017, the CCP announced that he was under investigation and was downgraded to a non-leading position at the deputy bureau level.

Wu Aiying has been the Deputy Secretary of the Shandong Provincial Party Committee since 1998. In his second year, Jiang Zemin, the former leader of the Communist Party of China, began to persecute Falun Gong. Wu Aiying actively followed Jiang’s policy of persecution. In 2003, Wu Aiying was promoted by Jiang to the position of Vice Minister (ministerial level) of the Ministry of Justice, and in 2005 she was promoted to Minister. Some Hong Kong media revealed that Wu Aiying entered the political and legal system through the help of her old boss in Shandong, Wang Lequan, to climb Zhou Yongkang. During Zhou Yongkang’s tenure as Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee of the Communist Party of China, Wu Aiying always asked lawyers to cooperate with Zhou’s “stability maintenance” policy.

During the nearly 12 years when Wu Aiying was in charge of the Ministry of Justice, it was a period when the prison system and reeducation-through-labor system under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Justice persecuted Falun Gong practitioners extremely severely. On July 20, 2021, Falun Gong practitioners from 37 countries reported Wu Aiying to the host country’s government and demanded that she be sanctioned.

Another former minister of justice, Fu Zhenghua, was investigated on October 2, 2021. He was officially accused of being a member of the “Sun Lijun political group”. In 2022, Fu Zhenghua was accused of corrupting 117 million yuan. In September of the same year, he was sentenced to death with a reprieve for bribery and bending the law for personal gain.

The 67-year-old Fu Zhenghua has worked in the public security system for 48 years. He has successively served as the director of the Beijing Public Security Bureau, the deputy secretary of the Political and Legal Committee, the deputy minister of the Ministry of Public Security, the director of the Central “610” Office, and the executive deputy minister of the Ministry of Public Security. From March 2018 to 2020 In April, he was appointed Minister of Justice of the Communist Party of China. In May 2020, Fu Zhenghua transferred to the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and was sacked in October of the same year.

Fu Zhenghua is known as a “cruel official” by the people. He has been reported by Falun Gong practitioners to 29 countries because of his crime of promoting the persecution of Falun Gong practitioners.

