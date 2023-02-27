On March 1, 2022, during the closing ceremony of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, security guards stood guard on Tiananmen Square. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

During the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, it emphasized opposition and resistance to Western constitutionalism and the separation of powers. Experts believe that the CCP's replay of old tunes may be due to the authorities' leftward turn, which has aroused strong domestic opposition, and the authorities have silenced ahead of time in preparation for policies that violate the spirit of the rule of law.

The General Office of the Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council recently issued the so-called “New Era Legal Education and Legal Theory Research”, asking law school teachers, students and legal theorists to oppose and resist Western views such as “constitutional government” and “three powers”.

This is not the first time the CCP authorities have made this statement. Zhou Qiang, president of the CCP’s Supreme Court, said on January 14, 2017, “Resist the influence of Western erroneous thoughts such as constitutional democracy, separation of powers, and judicial independence, and dare to show your sword.” Zhou Qiang’s speech immediately triggered a domestic backlash, and was criticized for turning back history. Some citizens in the Chinese intellectual circles launched a public joint petition demanding Zhou Qiang’s resignation.

The general secretary of the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping, has repeatedly publicly denied constitutionalism and the separation of powers, and has rarely directly denied judicial independence. On February 15, 2019, he publicly stated that the CCP’s leadership over the so-called “rule of law” must be strengthened, and the path of judicial independence must not be followed.

Li Yuanhua: The Two Sessions of the CCP are going to do bad things, now seal it up in advance

Li Yuanhua, a historian in Australia and former associate professor of Capital Normal University, told The Epoch Times on the 27th that the CCP itself is an authoritarian regime, and this official document is just repeating old tunes. “It emphasizes the leadership of the Communist Party and the obedience to Xi Jinping, which are actually outside the law and above the law.”

Li Yuanhua said that the CCP’s rule of law education emphasizes political thinking, which means it serves the CCP’s politics, so it doesn’t really want to teach the law.

“The word rule of law is the same all over the world. There are only two types of rule of law and no rule of law. The CCP has created a hypocritical rule of law,” Li Yuanhua said. “It (the CCP’s rule of law) must be in harmony with Western constitutionalism and the separation of powers are contrary. So it (the CCP) says it opposes Western constitutionalism and separation of powers.”

Li Yuanhua said that the latest notice issued by the CCP authorities is aimed at the judiciary, which means that they hope that the judiciary will cooperate with it and implement autocracy in the name of the law.

Li Yuanhua believes that during the two sessions, the authorities will still do things that violate the constitution and the spirit of the rule of law, so now I deliberately emphasize it first to give a blow to those who still have conscience in the judicial circle.

Wu Shaoping: The CCP is afraid of legal persons who defend the rights of the people

Regarding the CCP’s release of documents specifically targeting legal education, U.S.-based human rights lawyer Wu Shaoping told The Epoch Times on the 27th that this is because the CCP fears legal practitioners the most.

“Because everyone knows very well that the CCP’s public security law and the Ministry of Justice are the handles of the CCP. This power, which is unwilling to be in the hands of others, constitutes a challenge and threat to the CCP’s power. There is another aspect, because Under the CCP’s social system, the most profound understanding of dictatorship and the role of the rule of law is the group of legal professionals.”

Wu Shaoping said that the group of legal professionals is also the group with the strongest anti-authoritarian and anti-authoritarian voices, including 709 lawyers, other human rights lawyers, etc., and they all have extensive influence in society.

Wu Shaoping said that the CCP is now trying to distort and delete some theories through education, so that those who are being educated by the CCP’s “rule of law” will willingly become slaves of the CCP’s power in the future, so that those in power can exercise dictatorial control over the entire legal system.

He believes that judging from the official notice released this time, more injustices will occur in the entire judiciary in the future. China will enter a darker age.

Wang He: Xi Encounters Backlash from Inside and Outside the Party

Wang He, an expert on China issues, analyzed to The Epoch Times on the 27th that the rule of law that the CCP talks about is actually against the rule of law.

“It is actually a lawless thing. In Western society, above the government, there is the authority of God. The rule of law that represents truth and justice is above the government. The CCP is the party that leads everything. to lead the rule of law. The party is the law, and the law itself is just a tool of the party.”

Wang He said that after Xi Jinping came to power, China‘s political situation turned sharply to the left. Under Hu Jintao, there was a contest between reformists and conservatives in China, but under Xi Jinping, political reform has completely disappeared.

However, Xi’s aggressive approach is not convincing. Wang He believes that now the authorities are repeating the same old tune, which means that domestic opposition is very strong, and Xi needs to use power to forcibly suppress it.

“Xi Jinping’s power has now reached its peak, but his personal authority has reached its bottom, forming a contrast, so China‘s political situation is now very dangerous.”

Wang He believes that the CCP issued relevant judicial education documents calling for an anti-Western constitutionalism, which may be closely related to the upcoming institutional reform plan.

On the afternoon of February 26, the three-day Second Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee was held in Beijing. The meeting’s agenda included reviewing the draft of the CCP’s “institutional reform plan.” Some pro-Beijing and Hong Kong media released rumors that the authorities may form a powerful organization “Central Committee of Internal Affairs of the Communist Party of China“.

Wang He said, “This reform, according to the current situation, will go further in terms of the integration of the party and the government, and the control of the entire society will be stricter. There may be a big backlash from the people. It is now I will seal you in advance and prepare to push it out by force.”

However, Wang He believes that the CCP’s control over the entire society has reached the extreme. “It has done too many bad things. As long as there is a loophole somewhere, it will collapse immediately.”

