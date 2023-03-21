On a street in Beijing, March 13, 2023, an outdoor screen shows a live news feed of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s speech at the closing ceremony of the National People’s Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People’s Republic of China. (JADE GAO/AFP via Getty Images)

[The Epoch Times, March 20, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporters Ning Haizhong, Luo Ya, and Yi Ru) The new leadership of the State Council of the Communist Party of China (CCP) officially completed its change of term on March 13. Daxing Survey and Research. Mao Zedong launched such a campaign in 1961. Many analysts believe that the new team led by Xi Jinping is facing internal and external troubles, trying to use the same old ways to tide over the crisis, which also includes beating the officials below.

The authorities mentioned “Daxing Investigation and Research” and revealed that the difficulties “cannot be avoided or circumvented”

The General Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) announced yesterday (19th) the issuance of the “Investigation and Research Work Plan for Daxing in the Whole Party” (hereinafter referred to as the “Plan”), saying that the CCP’s various difficult problems “cannot be avoided or circumvented” are more serious and complicated than ever before. There is an urgent need to “find ways and paths to solve difficult problems” through investigation and research.

Wang He, an expert on China issues, told The Epoch Times on March 20 that the CCP is now throwing out the so-called “investigation and research of the whole party’s great prosperity”. According to the official statement, it also proves that the CCP is in danger. Conduct investigations. This is not a new approach, Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping have similar formulations.

Wang He said, “The CCP is now facing internal and external troubles. A new leadership has been appointed, and Xi Jinping won his third term, but the situation is very bad. In the history of the CCP, when encountering difficult times, they have to pretend to be more enlightened, or Call on different people to say something different to them to defuse the crisis.”

Akio Yaba, the Taipei branch director of Japan’s Sankei Shimbun, told The Epoch Times on the 20th that the economic data reported by the CCP are all fake, and the statistics and authenticity are completely inconsistent. From this point, it is comparable to that of Mao Zedong.

“The Great Leap Forward failed in 1961. At that time, there were dead people all over the country. At that time, officials all over the country were lying everywhere. Now China‘s economic situation is actually very miserable, but the statistics are not bad. The central government already knows the difference. The figures that everyone lied to can no longer be used to lie, so we started this campaign.”

Intensified internal fighting in the CCP?Expert: Xi beat officials below

The CCP’s so-called “Daxing Investigation and Research” was first proposed by Mao Zedong at the Ninth Plenary Session of the Eighth Central Committee of the Communist Party of China in January 1961. Mao said at the time that he would correct the “Five Styles” (namely, “Communist Style”, Exaggerated Style, Command Style, Specialized Life Style, and Blind Command Style).

The background at that time was that after the “Great Leap Forward” movement, Mao was questioned by both inside and outside the party, and the CCP’s internal struggle intensified.

The “Great Leap Forward” eventually led to the Great Famine of 1958-1962. At the Central Enlarged Work Conference in early 1962, also known as the “Seven Thousand People Conference”, Liu Shaoqi, then President of the Communist Party of China, criticized policies such as the Great Leap Forward, which aroused the dissatisfaction of Party Chairman Mao Zedong. The Four Clean-ups Movement laid the groundwork for the Cultural Revolution in 1966.

Internet writer Li Mianying told The Epoch Times on the 20th that the CCP is facing many difficulties, but it has no good solutions. The launch of the national investigation campaign this time shows that the factional struggle among the top leaders of the CCP is still fierce. Some things must be said through the mouths of the lower levels, so as to avoid being caught, the only way is to use the name of investigation.

Akio Yabata said that after Mao made the announcement of Daxing investigation and research at that time, there was a meeting of 7,000 people, and Mao Zedong’s rule was shaken. It remains to be seen what will happen this time.

The official “plan” stated that the investigation and research should “go straight to the problem”, implement “big sorting out of problems, big investigation of difficult problems”, and strive to get through the “blocking points, stagnation points, and difficulties” in the implementation.

The program also lists 12 areas that need to be investigated. The first is to implement the central decision-making deployment and Xi Jinping’s important instructions. Others include challenges in the ideological field, major issues in maintaining social stability, and “long-term unresolved and difficult problems” and so on.

Feng Chongyi, a professor at the University of Technology Sydney, told The Epoch Times on March 20 that this time the authorities did not necessarily adopt an approach similar to “leading a snake out of its hole”, mainly because Xi Jinping’s zero-clearing policy in the past three years has made the officials under him burnt out. Lazy politics, lie flat. “After you get the documents above, I just deal with it and don’t really do things.” That’s why Xi Jinping was in a hurry.

Wang He told The Epoch Times that after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Xi’s power reached its peak, but his personal authority reached a trough, and there was a huge contrast. After his policy came out, the lower levels didn’t take it seriously at all. Xi Jinping felt very annoyed, and now he has to make great efforts to implement major decisions.

He believes that this time the authorities are engaging in investigation and research, which means beating officials at all levels below.

The authorities said “listen to the truth and observe the facts” Some analysts pointed out that it encourages lying in disguise

The Xinhua News Agency of the Communist Party of China reported that the “plan” requires investigation and research, and must “listen to the truth and observe the facts.” etc.

Wang He said that when the leaders of the CCP go to places, the route they take and who they meet are arranged by the local government. All the policies of the CCP are only thunder but not rain, and the upper and lower levels work together to cheat.

He said that the common people have made it very clear that if the Communist Party fights corruption, the party will die, and if it does not fight corruption, the country will die. Therefore, whatever the CCP does to promote investigation and research, the result will be another political deception.

Yaba Akio also believes that the authorities will not receive the real situation when they engage in such a campaign, because this situation occurs because people dare not tell the truth.

Feng Chongyi told The Epoch Times that in reality, those who tell the truth to the CCP will be purged, especially people from all walks of life in society. If you tell the truth and don’t follow the above, you will be punished. It’s a ridiculous way to lead. “What they say is completely contrary to the reality. For example, it says that peace is war, and it says that freedom is slavery. Now it wants to ‘tell the truth’, but it actually encourages everyone to lie.”

