[The Epoch Times, November 13, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Li Jing reported) The CCP authorities have recently adjusted the epidemic prevention policy that has been maintained for nearly three years. In order to defend the latest epidemic prevention measures, the authorities have admitted for the first time that large-scale Quarantined close contacts have a very low positive rate, with only 3 positive infections out of about 100,000 people.

On the afternoon of November 11, the Comprehensive Group of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council of the Communist Party of China issued 20 latest measures to optimize epidemic prevention and control, including adjusting the original “high, medium and low” risk areas to “high and low” categories; Close connection; “7+3” is changed to “5+3”, that is, 5-day centralized quarantine and 3-day home quarantine.

On the afternoon of the 12th, the press conference of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council of the Communist Party of China explained the 20 latest measures to optimize the epidemic prevention and control.

Regarding the latest measures to cancel the close contact, Chang Jile, deputy director of the CDC, explained that the evaluation found that the positive detection rate of the close contact is very low, about 3.1/100,000, that is, there are 3 people out of 100,000 people. By identifying and controlling close contacts in a timely manner, the positivity rate of sub-close contacts can be reduced.

The above-mentioned officials mentioned that, according to this situation, it is possible to save a lot of service guarantee resources if the sub-secret connection is not managed or sentenced.

Lei Haichao, deputy director of the Chinese Communist Party’s Health and Health Commission, emphasized that such adjustment of epidemic prevention measures is not about relaxing, let alone “laying down”.

It is worth noting that as early as March this year, Jiang Rongmeng, a member of the expert group of the Health and Health Commission and the vice president of Beijing Ditan Hospital, said in an interview with the media that in the past month or so, Ditan Hospital has treated more than 400 infected people, and no one has ever been infected. Most symptoms are very mild. Omicron’s symptoms were milder than the flu, he said. Shanghai epidemic prevention expert Zhang Wenhong has also mentioned many times before that the inflammation induced by Omicron is weaker than that of influenza. Subsequently, the “influenza theory” and “lying flat theory” were criticized by the official media.

Regarding the latest 20 epidemic prevention measures introduced by the authorities, current affairs commentator Wen Zhao believes that the new measures are of little significance to the common people.

Wen Zhao said in the self-media program “Wen Zhao Talks About the Ancients and the Present” that the 10-day isolation measure was changed to 8 days, which is of little practical significance. If a community is repeatedly found to be positive during the peak infection period this winter, this community will be repeated. The blockade used to be blocked for 10 days and 4 times at a time, but now it is blocked for 8 days and 5 times at a time. In the end, there is no actual change in the final result. Also, canceling the category of sub-intimate connection, in actual operation, will the original sub-intimate connection group be directly classified into the close connection group? Furthermore, if the risk areas are adjusted into “high and low” categories, how many of the original medium-risk areas will be classified as high-risk areas? (Link)

How can we really relieve people’s anxiety? Wen Zhao believes that the pursuit of the goal of the zero-clearing policy must be cancelled; the mandatory and routine nucleic acid testing must be abandoned; the pop-up window scanning code must be abandoned, and these epidemic prevention measures will interfere with people’s daily life; Concentration camp measures; forced silence to be abandoned. These measures have to be changed for people to feel looser.

After the CCP authorities abolished the measures of close contact, some Chengdu citizens complained to the authorities, and the Chengdu Municipal Government classified people with close contact as close contacts.

On the eve of the Chinese Communist Party’s announcement to optimize epidemic prevention and control measures, Xi Jinping presided over a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China on November 10, deploying 20 measures to further optimize the prevention and control work. The meeting mentioned that it is necessary to adhere to the “dynamic clearing” policy and reduce the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development.

In this regard, Zhang Tianliang, an expert on China issues, believes in the self-media program “Dawn Time” that the CCP relies on high-tech means to control China, and maintaining these high-tech means and “stability maintenance” personnel requires money. For example, Shanghai has been closed for two months and Xinjiang has been blocked for three months. This situation is not sustainable. This is one of the reasons why the CCP has adjusted its epidemic prevention policy. (Link)

It is worth mentioning that since the beginning of this year, extreme epidemic prevention policies have been upgraded in various places. On the eve of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, many party newspapers and publications demanded that all localities must adhere to “dynamic clearing” and must not “lay flat”. Under the guidance of the CCP’s epidemic prevention policy, some cities even have to be closed if there is no epidemic.

In early April this year, Shanghai, with a population of 25 million, entered a state of complete lockdown, triggering a serious secondary disaster. In September, the Shanghai authorities spent huge sums of money to expand the shelters and isolation points. Only the preparatory shelters and close-contact isolation points on Fuxing Island cost more than 1.3 billion yuan.

According to a recent report by Tao Chuan, chief macro analyst at Soochow Securities, the Beijing authorities insisted that all first- and second-tier cities implement normalized nucleic acid testing. According to the unit price of official nucleic acid testing, the annual cost ceiling is about 1.7 trillion yuan. RMB, higher than the CCP’s military spending of 1.37 trillion yuan in 2021.

