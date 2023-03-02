On February 28, 2023, Kong Xuanyou, the Chinese Communist Ambassador to Japan, resigned and returned to China. Due to reasons such as US-China relations, the CCP’s imposition of the Hong Kong National Security Law, and the outbreak of the epidemic, the CCP’s attempt to restore Sino-Japanese relations has come to naught. The picture shows the Chinese Embassy in Japan. (Philip Fong/AFP)

[The Epoch Times, March 02, 2023](Reported by Zhao Bin, a reporter from the Epoch Times’ special feature department in Japan) Kong Xuanyou, the ambassador of the Chinese Communist Party to Japan, resigned on February 28 and returned to China. In the past three years and nine months in the ambassador’s seat, Kong Xuanyou has not completed the important task entrusted by the CCP to restore Sino-Japanese relations.

Kong Xuanyou, born in Heilongjiang Province, is a Korean ethnicity. He graduated from Shanghai International Studies University majoring in Japanese. He has 15 years of diplomatic work experience in Japan. “Japan Hands-On”. On May 30, 2019, the CCP appointed Kong Xuanyou as the CCP’s ambassador to Japan.

According to Japanese media reports, at that time, there was a trade war between China and the United States. In order to get rid of the diplomatic dilemma, the CCP asked Kong Xuanyou to bring China-Japan relations back to the “honeymoon period” as soon as possible, and gave two specific targets: 1. Realize the goals of Xi Jinping in 2020. The state guest visited Japan; 2. When Xi Jinping visited Japan, he signed the “fifth political document” that marked the “honeymoon period” of Sino-Japanese relations.

The report also revealed that Kong Xuanyou was highly recommended by Wang Yi, the former ambassador to Japan. Wang Yi said that the focus of Japan’s attention is not only the Sino-US trade negotiations, but also the North Korean issue, which has been a headache for the Japanese for a long time. Taking advantage of Kong Xuanyou’s expertise in dealing with the North Korean issue, placing this pawn in Japan will come in handy.

Kong Xuanyou’s efforts became “useless” when the situation changed suddenly

After Kong Xuanyou took office, his “active communication” quickly achieved results, and China and Japan quickly reached the intention of Xi Jinping to visit Japan as a state guest in the spring of 2020.

In June 2019, at the G20 summit held in Osaka, then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe formally extended an invitation to Xi Jinping to visit Japan.

In September of the same year, in an exclusive interview with Nikkei News, Kong Xuanyou talked about the “fifth political document” that Chinese and Japanese political circles are concerned about. He said that when Xi Jinping visits Japan in 2020, “if the conditions are ripe, (China and Japan) will reach a consensus on this.” He also revealed that the two sides have already started relevant coordination matters.

The “fifth political document” is said to be following four important documents including the “Japan-China Joint Statement” announcing the normalization of diplomatic relations between China and Japan in 1972 and the “Japan-China Treaty of Peace and Friendship” in 1978. It is an important indicator of the development principles and directions that should be expected in the next 10 or 20 years.

However, the occurrence of the anti-extradition movement in Hong Kong and the outbreak of the CCP virus (COVID-19) have directly affected US-China relations and Japan-China relations, bringing back the CCP’s wishes and Kong Xuanyou’s efforts to their original form.

On June 30, 2020, the CCP pushed the “National Security Law for the Hong Kong Area”, triggering a backlash from the international community. On July 8 of the same year, the Japanese Liberal Democratic Party’s Diplomatic Investigation Committee drafted a resolution at a high-level meeting and submitted it to the Japanese government, requesting the cancellation of Xi Jinping’s state visit to Japan.

Subsequently, Fumio Kishida, then chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party’s political survey, summoned Kong Xuanyou, the ambassador to Japan, at the Liberal Democratic Party headquarters, and conveyed Japan’s strict attitude towards the “Minato National Security Law”.

Against this background, the Japanese government put Xi Jinping’s visit to Japan on hold indefinitely on the grounds of focusing on epidemic prevention, and the “fifth political document” between China and Japan came to naught.

Kong Xuanyou’s “disappearance” has been a mystery for nearly three months

Shortly after the New Year in 2022, it was suddenly reported that Kong Xuanyou “disappeared” for unknown reasons. In the following two months, the embassy continued to receive inquiries from the media asking about his whereabouts.

Japan’s Weekly Bunshun asked the CCP’s embassy in Japan about the facts about Kong Xuanyou’s disappearance by telephone. To the question “Have you returned to China?”, the CCP’s embassy in Japan replied: “Yes.”

However, the embassy denied the “illness” rumors, and did not explain the reasons for not staying in the country in office for a long time. Regarding the question of when to return to Japan, the embassy said it had “no knowledge”.

As the ambassador to Japan, Kong Xuanyou suddenly disappeared for more than two months with unknown reasons, which aroused doubts in Japanese political circles, and members of the opposition party questioned this.

On March 10 of the same year, Japanese Foreign Minister Lin Fang was addressing a review meeting of the Senate and said, “(Kong Xuanyou) has not been in Japan since January 6.” He also said that “there is no reason for his absence” and other specific information.

During the period when Ambassador Kong Xuanyou “returned to China” for unknown reasons, Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine. The “uncapped” strategic relationship between China and Russia attracted much attention. Kong Xuanyou’s “return to China” secret quickly became the focus of media attention. Afterwards, the CCP embassy suddenly broke its silence and announced that Kong Xuanyou would return to Japan at the end of March due to reasons such as Chinese New Year holidays, attendance at the Beijing Winter Olympics, and the National People’s Congress.

Regarding Kong Xuanyou’s abnormal performance, many senior Japanese journalists expressed difficulty in understanding it, thinking that “the absence was too long and unnatural”, and questioned that the ambassador’s recall was related to the recent sharp deterioration of Japan-China relations.

Japan openly defends Taiwan against communism

Just one month before Kong Xuanyou’s sudden return to China, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was invited to attend the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Forum hosted by Taiwan’s non-governmental think tank on December 1, 2021.

In response to the increasingly tense and escalating situation in the Taiwan Strait, Abe delivered a speech entitled “Japan-Taiwan Relations in the New Era”. Abe mentioned that Taiwan continues to be threatened by the CCP’s military, and emphasized that Taiwan’s incidents will affect the Japan-US alliance. He said: “If something happens to Taiwan, it means something to Japan, and even if the Japan-US alliance has something to do with it.” Abe also warned the top leaders of the CCP “not to misjudge”.

In addition, before Kong Xuanyou returned to China, democratic countries such as Europe and the United States adopted a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics that opened in February 2022 based on the CCP’s crimes against human rights in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, and refused to send officials to attend the Beijing Winter Olympics. The Japanese government subsequently Follow up too.

Relations between Japan and China deteriorate

The trend of recovery in Sino-Japanese relations quickly reversed and fell to a freezing point. 2022 is the 50th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between Japan and China, but the exchange of high-level visits between China and Japan has basically frozen, and the negative views of the Japanese people on the CCP continue to remain high.

According to a public opinion survey on Chinese and Japanese nationals released by the Japanese non-governmental organization “NPO” on November 30, 2022, 87.3% of Japanese people answered “bad impression” or “relatively bad impression” of the CCP. ; At the same time, 62.6% of Chinese people have a “bad impression” of Japan.

“Remarks NPO” said, “The public opinion of the two countries reflects that Japan-China relations do not see signs of improvement.”

It is worth mentioning that the Kishida government released a military strategic plan for the next ten years at the end of 2022, announcing that by fiscal year 2027, defense spending will increase from about 1% of GDP to about 2%. In current GDP terms, this would bring annual defense spending to about $80 billion, making Japan the third-largest defense spender in the world after the United States and China.

The Kishida government made it clear that China (the CCP) is Japan’s biggest security threat, and said that the military upgrade includes missiles that can strike hostile countries. This means that Japan has shifted from the previous national defense guidance that focused on “defense” to “offensive”, which has become Japan’s biggest military change after World War II.

On February 27 this year, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stated at the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives that he planned to purchase 400 US-made “Tomahawk” (Tomahawk) cruise missiles to improve the attack capability against enemy bases.

The Sankei Shimbun reported on February 13 that the “Tomahawk” cruise missile is mainly used to deal with incidents in the southwestern islands of Japan and Taiwan, and to make up for the local unfavorable status quo relative to the strength of the Communist Army.

At present, Sino-Japanese relations continue to deteriorate. Kong Xuanyou emphasized at the departure reception on February 24 that he had “done his best to promote the stable development and improvement of bilateral relations.”

Hong Kong media reported that the new CCP ambassador to Japan will be replaced by Wu Jianghao, the current Assistant Foreign Minister of the CCP.

Editor in charge: Lian Shuhua