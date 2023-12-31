The Chinese Communist Party’s Double Standards on Anti-Terrorism Issues: Israeli Embassy Raises Concerns

Epoch Times reporter Lin Yan reports that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has long been criticized for its double standards on anti-terrorism issues. The latest criticism comes from the Israeli Embassy in China, which took to social media to raise questions about Beijing’s stance on terrorism.

The Israeli Embassy accused the CCP of supporting and using fear for selfish interests, indulging in fear, and feeding fear, which ultimately undermines international and regional security. The embassy questioned why Beijing remains silent in the face of terrorist atrocities carried out by recognized terrorist organizations, such as Hamas, which has been accused of massacres, killings, rapes, and kidnappings of civilians.

In response to these concerns, Mao Ning, a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasized China’s advocacy for strengthening anti-terrorism cooperation and combating all forms of terrorism. However, the Israeli Embassy’s doubts have touched on the CCP’s weaknesses, as it has been known to engage with internationally recognized terrorist organizations, such as the Afghan Taliban.

The report cites a 2019 U.S. State Department report, which stated that the CCP’s anti-terrorism campaign is focused on suppressing activities it deems as separatist or subversive, raising serious human rights concerns.

Furthermore, the report notes that the CCP has used multilateral, regional, and bilateral forums to present itself as a global leader in counter-terrorism, while actively promoting repressive counter-terrorism methods through the United Nations international counter-terrorism cooperation platform.

The article also highlights the conflicts that Beijing has with almost every country in the Indo-Pacific region, with disputes and conflicts with countries such as India and Japan, and ongoing harassment of the Philippine Coast Guard.

The Israeli Embassy’s criticisms shed light on the CCP’s questionable stance on anti-terrorism issues, and it remains to be seen how Beijing will respond to these concerns in the future.

