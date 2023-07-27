Title: Tragedy at Qiqihar Middle School Sparks Outpouring of Grief and Anger, Fueling Speculation of Brewing “Flower Revolution”

Date: July 26, 2023

A devastating tragedy that unfolded at Qiqihar No. 34 Middle School has left the entrance of the school engulfed in a sea of flowers, as citizens across China mourn and express their anger towards the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) authorities. Concurrently, an unexpected development in Shanghai has caught the attention of netizens, igniting speculation of a potential “flower revolution.”

According to a mainland netizen’s post on Weibo, all flower shops along Qiqihar Road in Shanghai have mysteriously closed. This unexpected move has led to speculation that the CCP is willing to go to great lengths to suppress even the presence of flowers, further fueling the emergence of a potential “flower revolution.”

Netizens, referencing the “blank paper revolution” that occurred on Urumqi Middle Road in Shanghai last year, voiced their opinions on the closure of flower shops. Many expressed skepticism and suggested that the authorities fear similar acts of defiance from citizens.

Commenting on the situation, a Shanghai netizen stated, “Considering the future, all flower shops in Shanghai are dangerous. After all, most of them are place names.” This sentiment echoed the fear that the CCP exerts control over even innocent elements of daily life.

Meanwhile, at the entrance of Qiqihar No. 34 Middle School, where the tragic roof collapse occurred, hundreds of citizens have laid flowers as a commemoration to the victims and as a symbolic gesture of condemnation towards the authorities responsible for the man-made disaster.

The profound display of grief and anger towards the CCP authorities was highlighted in comments made by netizens in Qiqihar. One netizen emotionally shared, “The scene is really different from the picture. My mother and I cried when we saw the sea of flowers. When we went to buy drinks, the clerk sighed when he heard eleven cups. It rained heavily tonight. Is the sky crying?”

The heart-wrenching stories shared by parents of the victims shed light on the lack of communication and support provided during the tragedy. One grieving father passionately cried out, “I beg you, what about my child?… [There has been] no communication.” Such accounts have sparked national outrage and heightened discontent with the government’s handling of the situation.

These discussions and entries posted by mainland netizens on Weibo underscore their dissatisfaction and resentment towards the authorities. While the CCP’s information control remains stringent, these expressions of dissent suggest that political forces may deliberately allow the people to vent their frustration, potentially exerting pressure on those in power.

As the nation mourns the loss of innocent lives at Qiqihar No. 34 Middle School, it is apparent that the tragedy has become a catalyst for widespread grief, anger, and potentially a growing sentiment of resistance against the CCP.

