[NTD Times, Beijing, December 09, 2022]After the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, high-level personnel continued to be adjusted. On the 9th, Xu Lin, the deputy director of the Central Propaganda Department, was announced to parachute to Guizhou to serve as the secretary of the provincial party committee. In the past few days, the local “top leaders” who are concurrently served by members of the Politburo have also been determined, and the candidates for the four vice premiers of the State Council of the Communist Party of China have also basically emerged.

According to the Xinhua News Agency of the Communist Party of China on December 9, Xu Lin, deputy director of the Central Propaganda Department, landed in Guizhou to replace Chen Yiqin as Secretary of the Guizhou Provincial Party Committee. Chen Yiqin has another appointment.

The 59-year-old Xu Lin is a native of Shanghai and has worked in Shanghai for a long time. After Xi Jinping was transferred to the Shanghai Municipal Party Committee in 2007, Xu Lin was promoted quickly.

After 2016, he served as Deputy Minister of the Central Propaganda Department, Director of the Central Cyberspace Administration of China, Director of the Information Office of the State Council, and Director of the State Administration of Radio and Television.

In the past few days, the leaders of many provinces and municipalities have been placed in place. Including: Yuan Jiajun, the former Secretary of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee, served as the Secretary of the Chongqing Municipal Party Committee, and Chen Miner, the former Secretary of the Chongqing Municipal Party Committee, was appointed as the Secretary of the Tianjin Municipal Party Committee. In addition, Yin Li is the secretary of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee, Chen Jining is the secretary of the Shanghai Municipal Party Committee, Huang Kunming is the secretary of the Guangdong Provincial Party Committee, and Ma Xingrui is the secretary of the Xinjiang Provincial Party Committee.

The top leaders of the above-mentioned provinces and cities are all concurrently held by members of the Politburo, and Li Hongzhong, who retired from the Tianjin Municipal Party Committee, is said to be going to Beijing to serve as the first vice chairman of the National People’s Congress of the Communist Party of China.

According to past practice, the Vice Premier of the State Council of the Communist Party of China is also served concurrently by a member of the Politburo. Therefore, with the placement of the members of the Political Bureau who serve as the local “top leaders” in place, the candidates for the four vice premiers of the State Council of the Communist Party of China have also been basically determined.

Because Li Qiang has basically determined to succeed Li Keqiang as Premier of the State Council of the Communist Party of China. Therefore, the outside world speculates that, if there is no accident, the first deputy prime minister will be Ding Xuexiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Politburo (and also a member of the Politburo), and He Lifeng, the current chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission, will replace Liu He. Deputy Prime Minister position.

The remaining two deputy prime ministers are expected to be the new Politburo members Liu Guozhong and Zhang Guoqing, who have recently stepped down as Shaanxi and Liaoning provincial Party secretaries.

The appointment of the Premier and Vice Premier of the State Council of the Communist Party of China will generally not be confirmed until next year’s two sessions. However, the CCP’s new organizational law stipulates that the appointment and removal of important positions such as the vice premier of the State Council and the vice chairman of the Central Military Commission in the future will be decided by the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress at any time, without waiting for the plenary session of the National People’s Congress in March every year.

