Title: China‘s New Anti-Espionage Law Raises Concerns Among Foreign Media Reporters

Date: June 29, 2023

By: Wang Qian/Li Hui

The upcoming implementation of the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) new Anti-Espionage Law on July 1 has sparked concerns among foreign media reporters stationed in China. The law expands the definition of espionage, leading to vague descriptions and opaque judicial procedures, thereby raising alarm bells for journalists in the country.

The CCP passed the new version of the law in April this year, which introduced broader definitions of espionage and vague descriptions, causing confusion and unease among foreign media reporters. Many consider the law to lack clarity and transparency in its judicial processes. Despite these concerns, the law is set to come into effect next month.

Earlier this year, the Chinese authorities conducted a series of arrests on charges of national security and espionage. These incidents include the detention of a senior executive from a Japanese pharmaceutical company on accusations of espionage, the arrest of a Taiwanese resident, Fu Cha (Li Yanhe), for engaging in activities endangering national security, and the questioning of Shanghai office employees of an unidentified company by local police.

Sheng Xue, a prominent writer, reporter, and current affairs commentator residing in Canada, expressed her opinion on the matter to the Voice of Hope media outlet. According to Sheng Xue, the Anti-Espionage Law serves as a convenient tool for the CCP to exert control, as it allows them to charge individuals with espionage and withhold information from the public. She believes that this law empowers the CCP to punish those they wish to target under the pretext of espionage charges.

In another incident that brought the new law under scrutiny, the CCP charged Dong Yuyu, the deputy director of the commentary department of Guangming Daily (the CCP’s official media), with espionage for having lunch with a Japanese diplomat in April this year.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has voiced concerns about the implications of the law on journalists based in China. RSF criticized the law for expanding the definition of espionage to encompass “documents, data, information or items related to national security and interests.” Additionally, the law grants authorities the power to impose international travel bans on suspects and allows comprehensive investigations of espionage suspects to be carried out by relevant departments.

Sheng Xue argues that the CCP has vastly expanded the definition and scope of espionage. By doing so, they have created a manipulative tool that can be used against anyone at any given time. She believes that this has instilled fear and insecurity amongst investors and individuals in various fields who come to China, as they are seen as potential suspects.

Reporters Without Borders expressed grave concerns over the Chinese Communist Party’s new anti-espionage law, stating that it poses a significant threat to journalists and defenders of press freedom.

Sheng Xue predicts that this conflict will lead to an accelerated resistance against CCP rule and, ultimately, the downfall of the communist regime.

Editor: Lin Li

