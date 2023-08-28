The CCP’s New Political Campaign: ‘Going to the Countryside’ to Monitor Society

China Encourages College Students and Retirees to Return to Hometowns for Employment

August 28, 2023 – In an effort to address the economic downturn and severe employment situation, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has launched a new version of the “Going to the Countryside” political campaign. This initiative aims to reduce the financial burden on the government by sending the “five categories of red” to rural areas and, at the same time, dispersing them throughout society to monitor social conditions.

Nine departments, including the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Education, and the Ministry of Civil Affairs, recently issued the “Implementation Plan for the “I Build My Hometown” Activity.” The program encourages college graduates to return to their hometowns to start businesses and work in villages. It also calls on retired cadres, teachers, doctors, technicians, and soldiers to settle down in their hometowns and contribute to industrial development, senior affairs supervision, public opinion monitoring, and village construction. Additionally, the plan promotes a financing and co-investment mechanism for rural construction, shifting from government single investment to multi-party crowdfunding.

However, critics argue that this move reflects the seriousness of China‘s economic and social crises. The employment problem for young people remains unsolved, forcing college graduates from rural areas to return to their hometowns, wasting years of education and causing disappointment. This disappointment, along with their knowledge and culture, makes them potential threats to the CCP’s rule. The return of retirees to settle in their hometowns is also seen as an attempt to maintain regime stability.

Analysts warn that China‘s economy is in recession, unemployment rates are high, and retirees’ pensions are not guaranteed. This could lead to widespread protests from retirees, posing a significant threat to the CCP. By dispersing these individuals to rural areas, the burden on the government in terms of medical resources and public financial expenditures will be reduced. The rural areas, with their low population density, provide a stable environment and largely eliminate factors of instability.

Some observers note that this new initiative resembles a revamped version of the political movement to the countryside. By encouraging various groups to return to their hometowns, the CCP shifts the burden of social problems to these individuals and asserts control over society. This strategic move allows the CCP to manage the people while struggling to govern the country effectively.

Sheng Xue, a Chinese-Canadian writer, points out the serious divisions in Chinese society and the deep wealth inequality. The CCP’s initiative further exacerbates these issues by placing retirees in potentially dangerous environments, increasing the likelihood of conflicts and violence.

The program is currently under discussion and promotion, with plans for implementation in the near future. Critics argue that this move by the CCP is an attempt to consolidate power and maintain control over an increasingly divided society.

Note: This article was originally published by Voice of Hope.

