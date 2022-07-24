[Epoch Times, July 23, 2022](Comprehensive report by The Epoch Times reporter Ning Haizhong) The CCP’s domestically produced vaccines are frequently revealed to be ineffective and cause leukemia and other problems, and people’s rights protection has been suppressed. Whether or not high-level CCP officials such as Xi Jinping have been vaccinated, and which vaccines to receive, have always sparked speculation. The CCP official said today (23rd) for the first time that all current deputy state-level and above officials have completed domestic vaccination. But the official statement is difficult to confirm.

The Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council of the Communist Party of China held a press conference on Saturday (23rd). Zeng Yixin, deputy director of the National Health Commission, responded to the outside world‘s concern about whether the leaders of the Communist Party of China have been vaccinated against the new crown. Zeng Yixin also said that this fully shows that “the leaders attach great importance to the prevention and control work and have a high degree of trust in the domestic new crown vaccine“, so on.

According to the official caliber of the CCP, the so-called “party and state leaders” refer to senior officials at the central level, which are divided into “state-level principals” (primary-level) and “state-level deputy” (deputy-level).

There are no comments from netizens behind the official report on Weibo. But it caused a lot of scolding on overseas Twitter.

“The CCP used it to trick the people into continuing to take the CCP vaccine.”

“Ordinary people finished fighting two years ago.”

“We all know that you are fighting fakes, and the common people are fighting the truth. Can’t you deceive and send this kind of news?”

The health of CCP leaders has been kept as a state secret by the authorities. As to whether Xi Jinping and others have been vaccinated, whether they are domestic or foreign, and when they were vaccinated, none of these can be confirmed at present.

Civil mass accusation of victims of domestic vaccines, official denial

At the aforementioned press conference on July 23, Wang Fusheng, director of the Department of Infectious Diseases at the Fifth Medical Center of the Chinese Military General Hospital and academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, declared that the vaccination of the new crown vaccine will not cause leukemia and diabetes. It also does not cause tumor spread or antibody-dependent enhancement as some network information says.

Weibo users leave a message:

“I really want to talk about what really happened around me. A child in our class, his father has diabetes, but he was in good health before the vaccine. He was vaccinated last year. This year, he suddenly felt unwell and went to the hospital. After checking it out, he has diabetes and needs injections for a lifetime, and he can’t eat a lot of things, and his mother said that Hangzhou Children’s Hospital suddenly has a lot of diabetes.”

“But I did start to get frequent dermatitis after the fight… I never had it. I suddenly got dermatitis in several parts of the body, and it was so severe that I couldn’t sleep. I ran to the hospital for more than a month, every week, and my medical insurance was almost wiped out. “

Some netizens said that the comment area should be opened, don’t make any selections, and make thousands of comments dare not let people see one? “Let people talk, the sky won’t fall”!

Since the outbreak of the new coronavirus, China‘s domestic vaccines have been rapidly launched, but a large number of vaccine victims and rights defenders have subsequently emerged in the private sector.

In May of this year, the parents of more than 1,000 children who were collectively diagnosed with type 1 diabetes after being vaccinated against the new crown, released on the Weibaixing medical reform platform “More than 1,000 children collectively type 1 diabetes, parents cry and ask for help! , which has aroused widespread concern in the society. The parents in the letter signed “Vaccine Type 1 Diabetes Victims Group” are from 30 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities across the country, with the specific names and medical records of more than 1,000 children, as well as multiple medical reports before and after the children’s vaccination, confirming that the children blood sugar levels were normal before vaccination, but abnormal after vaccination.

The letter mentioned that starting in November last year, the whole of China began to require children between the ages of 3 and 17 to be vaccinated against the new crown. Because of the school’s urge and compulsory vaccination, these children have been vaccinated with the new crown vaccine of Kexing Bio, Beijing Bio and other companies.

The two parents once told the Epoch Times reporter that their child was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes after being vaccinated with a domestic vaccine, and that there was no way to ask for help.

In addition, a group of leukemia patients from more than 30 provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions in China said that they all developed leukemia after being vaccinated with the domestic new crown vaccine.

However, the victim’s voice was subject to official stabilization.

Scholars say Xi Jinping “confessed” that Chinese vaccines were useless

Xi Jinping presided over a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China on May 5, emphasizing that China‘s “relaxation of prevention and control will inevitably lead to large-scale population infections, a large number of severe illnesses and deaths, and economic and social development and people’s lives and health will be seriously affected.”

Fan Shiping, a professor at the Institute of Political Studies at National Taiwan Normal University, bluntly tweeted that Xi Jinping’s remarks prove that China‘s vaccines are not effective in preventing infection and severe illness, which may cause a large number of infections, severe illness and death, and further cause the collapse of medical resources. The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China held at the end of the year is very unfavorable, and it also increases the risk that Xi Jinping wants to continue to be re-elected.

Fan Shiping said that as long as China does not import foreign vaccines, or develop domestic vaccines with better effects, it can only continue to lock down cities and countries, which runs counter to the practice of coexisting with the epidemic in the world. And Xi “must unswervingly adhere to the general policy of ‘dynamic clearing’, and resolutely fight against all words and deeds that distort, doubt, and deny my country’s anti-epidemic policies and policies.” This means that Xi Jinping still has to stick to the old way, and believes that coexistence with the epidemic is all the same. It is a conspiracy of Western countries to frame China. Criticizing China‘s epidemic prevention is to suppress China, and it must be fought back by means of struggle. This is already “epidemic prevention nationalism” and “epidemic prevention patriotism”.

The mutated strain of Omicron has spread rapidly since last fall, and Chinese health officials have acknowledged that the Chinese vaccine is not as effective against Omicron. A study published in March by the University of Hong Kong on about 4,300 people infected with the Chinese-made vaccine in Hong Kong showed that the number of people who developed severe symptoms after receiving the Sinovac vaccine was three times more than those who received the Pfizer vaccine.

In April this year, a study by Singapore’s National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) found that the proportion of people who received the two Chinese vaccines was five times that of those who received the Pfizer vaccine, and that the breakthrough infection was even more severe than those who received the Pfizer vaccine. 6 times that of those receiving the vaccine.

It was reported on the Internet that Xi Jinping had completed 3 doses of vaccination in May this year, and the vaccine chosen was not a domestically produced vaccine in China, but BNT (Pfizer) that entered directly from overseas. But the claims could not be confirmed.

Yu Ping, an independent commentator, said in a video program that no one knows what vaccines Xi Jinping and Li Keqiang have received. Yu Ping said that without scientific and transparent epidemic prevention, China cannot get out of the mud pit, which may affect the economy in the next 10 to 20 years.

After Xi Jinping visited Hong Kong on July 1, it was later reported that Ho Junxian, a Hong Kong lawmaker who took a close photo with him on June 30, was diagnosed with the disease. The Chinese Communist Party has never released any information on whether Xi Jinping has been screened after returning to Beijing, and whether the quarantine rules for close contacts apply.

