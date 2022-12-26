[The Epoch Times, December 25, 2022](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Xia Yu) US President Biden signed the National Defense Authorization Act on Friday (December 23), which included provisions to support Taiwan, and the CCP jumped. On Sunday (December 25), the Chinese military stated that it was conducting “strike exercises” in the waters and airspace around Taiwan. Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense responded that the CCP’s move was a form of intimidation and undermined regional peace and stability.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday signed an $847 billion National Defense Authorization Act that includes further support for Taiwan in its fight against China. The Chinese Communist Party declared on Saturday that the bill contained “negative content related to China” and “resolutely opposed it.”

In a brief statement on Sunday, China‘s Eastern Theater Command said it had conducted “joint combat readiness patrols and joint fire strike exercises” around Taiwan, without specifying where.

The statement added that the move was a “resolute” response to the current escalating relationship between the United States and Taiwan. The statement provided no details.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense responded to the CCP’s exercise by saying that the CCP’s actions “once again highlighted its mentality of using force to resolve differences and undermine regional peace and stability.” In a press release, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense wrote that US-Taiwan cooperation is conducive to freedom, openness, peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, and Taiwan will continue to strengthen its military capabilities based on enemy threats and self-defense needs.

“The Chinese Communist Party’s actions of ‘military intimidation’ are clearly aimed at intimidating our people and are detrimental to (China‘s) international image,” the release added.

In early August this year, after Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, visited Taiwan, the CCP held large-scale military exercises around Taiwan and launched missiles at Taiwan and Japan, which aroused international attention and widespread criticism.

In the past three years or so, the CCP has also been dispatching military aircraft and warships to harass Taiwan.

The CCP has never given up the option of military reunification of Taiwan. Taiwan strongly opposes China‘s sovereignty claims, saying only the 23 million people of Taiwan can determine their own future. Although the United States and Taiwan do not have formal diplomatic relations, the United States is Taiwan’s most important international supporter and arms supplier. U.S. arms sales to Taiwan have been one of the factors stimulating China‘s readiness.

The U.S. National Defense Authorization Act includes specific defense modernization plans for Taiwan. If the U.S. Secretary of State confirms that Taiwan is increasing its own defense budget, the U.S. will be authorized to provide Taiwan with military financial assistance of up to $2 billion a year from 2023 to 2027, for a total of up to $10 billion over five years.

The bill also includes a new foreign military financing loan to expedite Taiwan’s weapons procurement and training programs. China‘s foreign ministry said the bill included provisions that would “cause serious damage to the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait.”

“China expresses strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to the U.S. insisting on passing and signing the ‘National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023’ that contains negative content related to China, and has lodged solemn representations with the U.S. side,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense expressed its gratitude for the U.S. National Defense Authorization Act, saying it showed the importance Washington attaches to “Taiwan-U.S. relations and strengthening Taiwan’s security.”

Facing the escalating threat, Taiwan’s government is also beefing up its defense budget in hopes of boosting its military capabilities. In 2023, the overall defense budget will be as high as NT$586.3 billion, accounting for nearly 2.4% of GDP, which is also an increase of 13.9% from 2022.

