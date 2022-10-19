(The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China · Observation) The theory of the Communist Party of China opens up a new realm to face difficulties and achieve “rule of China“

China News Agency, Beijing, October 19th, Question: The Communist Party’s Theory Opens Up a New Realm to Face the Problems and Achieve “The Rule of China“

China News Agency reporter Ma Haiyan

“It is the solemn historical responsibility of the contemporary Chinese Communists to continue to write a new chapter of the modernization of Marxism in China,” Xi Jinping said in his report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on behalf of the 19th Central Committee.

At the critical moment of marching towards the second centenary goal, how the CCP’s theoretical innovation guides the new journey of building a socialist modern country in an all-round way has attracted widespread attention from the outside world.

On October 16, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was grandly opened in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.Photo by China News Agency reporter Jiang Qiming

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has a special chapter “Opening up a new realm of Marxism Sinicization and modernization”, expounding the theoretical exploration since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and major theoretical innovations have been achieved.

Zhang Xixian, a professor at the Party Construction Teaching and Research Department of the Party School of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (National School of Administration), said that insisting on theoretical innovation is a valuable experience accumulated by the Communist Party of China through trials and hardships. Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is a major theoretical innovation of a century-old party. It highlights the unity of persistence and development, reflects the integration of nationality and globality, and endows Marxism with distinctive national and era characteristics.

The Communist Party of China has been a political party with Marxism as its guiding ideology and theoretical foundation since its birth. But Marxism is not a rigid dogma. It is combined with the concrete reality of China to realize the Sinicization of Marxism, and has achieved leaps and bounds again and again in different historical periods.

Theoretical innovation comes from practice. Facing the current problems, solving the “China problem”, and promoting the “rule of China” are the fundamental motivations for theoretical innovation in the new era. As the world‘s second largest economy, China is facing many new risks and challenges due to changes in its external environment, and it also faces many deep-seated contradictions and problems internally. To achieve new development in a complex environment and resolve intricate contradictions in development, there is no precedent to follow, only exploration in new practice.

The theory must be tested in practice. In the past ten years, the CCP’s achievements in promoting reform, seeking development, reducing risks, safeguarding people’s livelihood, fighting poverty, fighting the epidemic, controlling pollution, rebuilding the Party, and strengthening the army are obvious to all. new look.

“The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China summarizes and refines the new development of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and reflects the Marxist world outlook and methodology.” said Yang Deshan, a professor at the School of Marxism at Fudan University. “People” is also a high-frequency word in this report; “methodology” is to adhere to the problem orientation and summarize new ideas, new methods and new theories to solve problems in practice.

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out, “Why is the Communist Party of China capable and why socialism with Chinese characteristics is good? In the final analysis, it is a Marxist practice, and it is a Marxist practice of Sinicization.”

Chen Lianjun, deputy dean of the School of Marxism at Jinan University, said that “sinicization” and “epochalization” are the keys to promoting theoretical innovation. We must firmly grasp the major strategic issues related to the overall situation, insist on upholding integrity and innovation, adhere to the world in mind, and practice in practice. Promote theoretical innovation and theoretical leap on the basis of innovation.

Chen Lianjun noted that the report emphasized the combination of the basic principles of Marxism with China‘s specific reality, but also with the excellent traditional Chinese culture. “The excellent ideas and ways of thinking in traditional Chinese culture can provide useful inspiration for the governance of the country, enhance the cultural self-confidence of the people, and then provide impetus for theoretical innovation.”

The Datong concept of “Traveling on the Dao, the world is for the public”, the people-oriented thought of “the people are the foundation of the state, and the foundation is solid and the state is peaceful”, and the empathy of “do not do to others what you don’t want to do to yourself”… Excellent traditional Chinese culture While integrating into the practice of state governance, it also enhances the creativity and appeal of contemporary Chinese Marxist theory.

“China‘s five thousand years of civilization is our far-reaching background.” Yang Deshan also said that Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is not only based on the reality of China, but also rooted in the fertile soil of Chinese culture, fully absorbing the benevolence of Chinese excellent traditional culture , focusing on the people, keeping integrity, advocating justice, respecting harmony, seeking the essence of Datong, showing vigor and vitality.

Both the reports of the 19th and 20th National Congresses emphasized that “practice has no end, nor does theoretical innovation.” It is foreseeable that there are still many problems on the new journey. Combining with new practice, constantly promote theoretical innovation, guide new practice with new theories, combine theoretical innovation with the evolution of the times, and constantly enrich and develop Marxism in the 21st century, which will provide direction for the development of socialism with Chinese characteristics. guidelines. (Finish)